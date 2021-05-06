FLORIDA CITY — Officials from the Florida Forest Service reported Wednesday that the wildfire in the wetlands south of the Homestead-Miami Speedway was no longer threatening Card Sound Road or U.S. 1, the only two roads that lead in and out of the Florida Keys.
Card Sound Road reopened to traffic Wednesday.
The closure of Card Sound Road on Monday and Tuesday prompted additional traffic to backup U.S. 1, making the commute along the 18-Mile Stretch take more than an hour to complete by car. Heavy smoke could be seen rising from the east and a smoky smell came over the business district along the highway in Florida City. Air quality also fell for a time in Homestead and Florida City, with the Weather Channel reporting that the air could be unsafe for sensitive groups Tuesday.
Though it is not threatening any road or structure now, the fire was not completely out as of Wednesday. Wildfire mitigation specialist Scott Peterich said it was 80% contained and that burning had stopped near Card Sound Road. Peterich said some rain could put the fire out completely, although none was in the forecast.
The cause of the fire, which started April 30, is still under investigation but it is believed to be human related. Whether it was set intentionally or by accident remains unknown. It burned through at least 13,000 acres and for a time was threatening to close both roads into the Keys.
In rural areas of South Florida, it is not uncommon for wildfires to burn 10,000 to 20,000 acres, but the severity is very dependent on weather and how much rainfall, Peterich said.
“Our fire activity is totally correlated with rainfall, and we haven’t had any lately. My yard can tell,” Peterich said, adding that people should exercise caution until the rainy season starts to prevent more fires from starting.
But the fires are not all bad. Peterich described the environment in South Florida as “fire dependent.” Burning through excess brush makes life easier for local fauna. Animals are usually not harmed by the fires, as they know instinctively to escape. Peterich said one might find a charred Burmese python when looking through the fire’s path but mammals rarely perish. One example of a specific species being helped by fires is the gopher tortoise, since it doesn’t have much room to move through thick vegetation, but is more mobile after the excess is burned up.
For that reason, the Florida Forest Service and other agencies perform controlled burns regularly in South Florida, which Peterich said helps to limit wildfires when they do break out.