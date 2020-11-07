FLORIDA KEYS -- Forecasters at the National Weather Center in Key West are predicting tropical storm conditions this weekend as Eta swirls and twirls toward Cuba and Florida.
On Friday, Tropical Storm Eta was centered east of Belize City, nearly 600 nautical miles from Key West. The storm, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, was moving north-northeast at 6 mph.
A small craft advisory is in effect for all coastal waters of the Florida Keys due to winds of 20 knots to 25 knots, with occasional gusts approaching 30 knots to be expected.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible for the area through Tuesday, as the storm approaches the Straits of Florida from the Western Caribbean, and tropical storm-force winds are expected to begin Sunday.
Widespread rainfall over the next seven days could be in the range of 5 to 15 inches, according to the NWS.
Lead forecaster Chris Rothwell said recognizance aircraft was being sent to gather data on Friday afternoon to aid in forecasting the track and timing of the storm.