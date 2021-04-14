UPPER KEYS — Ten local civic and business leaders have been named charter members of a new regional advisory council for the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys.
The Upper Keys Advisory Council is part of a series of initiatives of the Keyswide charitable foundation to continue broadening its grant making, philanthropic donor base and public awareness in Key Largo, Tavernier and Islamorada.
“The new advisory council will help CFFK expand its visibility, outreach and impact in the Upper Keys,” said Laura Lietaert, CFFK board member, chair of the Upper Keys Advisory Council and Key Largo School principal.
“The Community Foundation is one of the most important resources for giving in the Keys, supporting nonprofits and providing community leadership. I know the council is committed to the Community Foundation’s mission and to helping our local communities.”
The other founding members of the Upper Keys Advisory Council are Tim Ervin, nonprofit, business and government consultant; Billy Hart, real estate professional, Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty; Joe Molinaro, entrepreneur and CPA; Elizabeth Moscynski, president, Key Largo Chamber of Commerce; Pasta Pantaleo, artist and gallery owner, Art By Pasta; Wil Peña, financial planning consultant; Dr. Aimee Stough, nurse practitioner, Florida Keys Pediatric and Adolescent Center; Isis Wright, brand developer and digital marketing executive; and Suzi Youngberg, president, Upper Keys Business and Professional Women.
Advisory council members, who will meet quarterly throughout the year, will help build philanthropy in the Upper Keys, raise awareness and advocate for the foundation, advise CFFK on local needs and initiatives, identify potential nonprofits as grant applicants and advise the CFFK Grants Committee on funding recommendations.
A new granting fund was also recently established at the Community Foundation to support nonprofits in the Upper Keys for community needs. Donor contributions to the Upper Keys Future Fund are being matched dollar-for-dollar up to the first $25,000 by the Community Foundation to be used for grants to nonprofits based in and serving the Upper Keys communities.
Contributions to the Upper Keys Future Fund can be made online at cffk.org/upperkeys.