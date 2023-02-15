Holcomb
TAVERNIER — An 18-year-old Key Largo man was arrested Friday, Feb. 10, following an investigation into a vehicle burglary, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Malachai Alexander Holcomb was charged with burglary, grand theft of a firearm and dealing in stolen property, among other charges.
The sheriff’s office was notified of a burglary in June 2022 in Tavernier, in which a .357-caliber revolver and $500 in cash were taken from an unlocked vehicle.
The ensuing investigation led detectives to Holcomb, according to the sheriff’s office. The investigation remains ongoing.
