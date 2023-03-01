Orr
Hill
KEY LARGO — A local man and woman were arrested Tuesday, Feb. 20, for allegedly selling cocaine with a 1-year-old child present.
Christopher Charles Eugene Orr, 38, and Melody Hill, 31, were both charged with cocaine sales and child abuse without great bodily harm, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives observed them selling crack cocaine at a Key Largo gas station, while their child was in the car with them, reports say.
Orr, who also had multiple drug-related warrants, was arrested at the scene.
The Florida Department of Children and Family Services was contacted and subsequently responded to a nearby residence, where Hill had left three other children unsupervised.
Hill was then arrested, and all of the children were taken into protective custody by the Florida Department of Children and Families.
