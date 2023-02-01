Wehrle
Huston
KEY LARGO — Two men were arrested last Thursday after they were found to be staying in a home without the owner’s permission, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
John Thomas Wehrle, 63, of Cape Coral, Florida, and Charles Norton Huston, 60, of Grand Junction, Colorado, were both charged with burglary and trespassing.
Deputies were called to a residence on Jolly Roger Drive at approximately 8 p.m. regarding a burglary. Wehrle and Huston were both inside when deputies arrived.
The homeowner — who was out of town and reached via phone — stated she knows Wehrle, but did not give him nor anyone else permission to be in her residence, reports say.
The suspects stated they gained entry through an unlocked door and “assumed” they could be there, reports say. They were taken to jail.
