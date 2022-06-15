ISLAMORADA — A rare and gruesome scene unfolded Tuesday, June 7, along Sea Oats Beach when a 250-pound nesting loggerhead turtle was fatally struck by a car.
The loggerhead, named for its large head to support powerful jaws that can crush hard-shelled prey, is one of seven sea turtle species, all of which are endangered.
Loggerheads are the most abundant species of sea turtle that nest in the United States and faithfully return to their nesting grounds, which include the 1-mile shallow sandy beach on Lower Matecumbe Key.
“This is just sad,” said longtime Save-A-Turtle volunteer coordinator Sandi Williams. “What’s even sadder is that she made it all the way to the southbound lane or the west side where there is a wall of mangroves. There are no (house or business) lights so she very well may have been disoriented by headlights from cars.”
As they’re approaching a beach from the sea, female sea turtles instinctually seek out dark places to deposit their eggs. Hatchlings often find their way to the ocean by moonlight, so artificial light can send them in a wrong and often deadly direction.
The area is known as “the red light district” due to the red ambient street lighting installed to help prevent disorientation.
The large female loggerhead was on her way back to the ocean when she was struck, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer and spokesman Jason Rafter.
“This was an unfortunate accident,” he said. “She was struck in the head on the left side, so it appears she was on her way back to the ocean.”
The healthy mature female measured about 40 inches in length. The village of Islamorada has installed temporary silt fencing about a foot and a half high where the beach brushes up against the highway to help divert sea turtles from crossing the road.
“She was probably about 50 years old,” Williams said. “Loggerheads don’t sexually mature until they’re 25 to 30 years old. What happened was the sargassum blew in with the storm last weekend and piled against the fence. It made a ramp for her to go right over.”
Sargassum seaweed has become more of a nuisance as it increases and clogs shorelines.
“This area continues to be a hazard for sea turtles during nesting season,” said Bette Zirkelbach, manager of Marathon’s Turtle Hospital. “A short fence was put in in an attempt to keep sea turtles safe but the sargassum weed is so thick, it piles up and the sea turtles easily cross the fence barrier onto U.S.1. We have to do better to protect our threatened loggerhead sea turtles and give them a safe zone for nesting.”
Loggerheads, and sea turtles in general, have the odds stacked against them with rising seas, warming temperatures and human encroachment on traditional nesting grounds. According to FWC, a hatchling has about a one in 1,000 chance of survival to adulthood.
“We’re having a stellar year until this bit of bad news,” Williams said. Her Save-A-Turtle group consists of about 20 volunteers who survey Sea Oats Beach a few times a week through nesting season, which runs April 15 through Oct. 31.
“We’ve had 26 to 28 crawls so far, which is more than we had last year. Our first crawl was reported May 4, five or six days earlier than usual,” Williams said. “The first nest could hatch the week of June 20 at the earliest.”
Loggerhead eggs incubate roughly about 50 days. It’s unclear if these crawls are so-called “false crawls” made by female sea turtles attempting to lay eggs, but are spooked by noise, people or light and return to the water without laying eggs, or if they are in fact, nests.
The fencing is temporary until the Florida Department of Transportation finishes its roadway improvement project, which will raise U.S. 1 and the shoulders from mile marker 73.8 to 77.5 and tie the new roadway into the shoreline protection system along Sea Oats Beach, with a guardrail and fencing for the turtles.
Rafter urges drivers to be extra vigilant.
“We only have one road in and one road out. We have sea turtles, Key deer and all other kinds of wildlife threatened by vehicle strikes. This was clearly an accidental strike. If drivers in this historical nesting area should see a sea turtle in the road, they should report it to us and we’ll get it out of harm’s way.”
FWC’s 24-hour Wildlife Alert Number is 1-888-404-3922.