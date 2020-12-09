TAVERNIER — Paul “Everette” Albury Jr., Tavernier’s former postmaster and a survivor of the deadly Labor Day hurricane of 1935, passed away on Oct. 16 at the age of 92.
A native Conch, he was born on May 8, 1928, in Key West to Paul Everette Albury Sr. and Doris Knowles, graduated from Key West High School in 1945 and lived in Tavernier. He married Shirley Ann King on Oct. 3, 1952.
Albury’s career, as his life, was community service oriented. He began working at the Old Tavern Store in 1941 for H.S. McKenzie, where he served as manager from 1947 to 1950. From 1950 to 1952, he served his country in the U.S. Army, including 18 months in Korea.
After returning from the war he began a 30-year career at the Tavernier Post Office, where he served as postmaster. Additionally, he worked at the Monroe County Tax Collector’s Office and served on the Florida Keys Electric Cooperative Association Board.
He led an active life and was involved in community programs. He was a co-founder of the Tavernier Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Department with 25 years of service and served as Worshipful Master and District Deputy Grand Master for the Florida Keys Masonic Lodge No. 336, a member of the Mahi Shrine and Upper Keys Shrine Club, scout master to Boy Scout Troop 588 and driver of the Sunday school bus for Burton Memorial United Methodist Church for many years.
His work with the church never ceased and he remained an active member and integral part of the community until the end, according to his family. Faith and family were always at the forefront and provided much of the foundation to a life well lived.
Albury loved sharing stories about the “old days” and insight into Florida Keys history and gave many interviews and presentations about life growing up in the Keys, including recounts about surviving the 1935 hurricane, a powerful storm that almost decimated several generations of the Upper Keys’ founding families.
He was preceded in death in 1998 by his wife of 46 years, Shirley Ann. He is survived by his sister, JoAnne Moore; his two children, Alden Albury and Lisa Albury; his two granddaughters, Danielle and Jennifer; as well as his faithful companion dog, Snickers, who was always at his side.
A celebration of life ceremony is being planned for a future date. Memorial contributions can be made to Florida Keys Masonic Lodge No. 336, P.O. Box 735, Tavernier, Fla. 33070, and Burton Memorial United Methodist Church, 93301 Overseas Highway, Tavernier, Fla. 33070.