KEY LARGO — Property owners at 98200 Overseas Highway have filed a major conditional use permit application with Monroe County to build a 4,872-square-foot 7-Eleven convenience store with 10 covered fuel pumps where the 7,400-square-foot Anthony’s Ladies Apparel now stands.
The site would include 30 parking spaces and a boat fueling station on the western end. Two entrances on the northbound Overseas Highway and two entrances on the southbound Overseas Highway are proposed, along with a Dumpster pad.
The estimated daily potable water demand would be about 2,800 gallons, with reduced water lavatories, water closets and urinals in the plans. The 7-Eleven would produce and estimated 6 cubic yards of solid waste per day.
According to the submitted traffic study, the clothing store generates 66 daily trips per day while the proposed convenience store would generate 257 daily trips. The store is proposing to be open 24 hours a day.
The permit application requires a community meeting 45 to 120 days before the proposed 7-Eleven goes before the Development Review Committee as well as the Monroe County Planning Commission.
In 2019, Bravo and Partners proposed a 3,750-square-foot 7-Eleven with 12 gas pumps and eight two-bedroom workforce housing units at the former Largo Honda building at mile marker 99.4, about a mile north of Anthony’s Ladies Apparel store.
The applicants withdrew permit request after a required traffic study revealed the project would generate 617 traffic trips per 1,000-square-feet of space to the already congested “downtown area” of Key Largo, far above the county limit of 150 trips in that area.