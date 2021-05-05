KEY LARGO — A year after a tragic May 7 family incident, Ariel Poholek continues to mourn the loss of his family after his son Daniel Weisberger allegedly stabbed younger brother Pascal to death before attacking Poholek with a knife and attempting to take his own life.
The last year for Poholek has largely been about rebuilding hope. Daniel remains incarcerated awaiting trial on homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated battery and weapons charges.
Boy Scout Troop 914, which Poholek leads and Pascal was a member of, has participated in numerous community cleanups to commemorate the beloved boy the community lost.
On Feb. 2, the community rallied at Harry Harris Park to clean up the shoreline wrought with plastic debris brought by the tide. The day was devoted to Pascal’s memory, who would’ve celebrated his 15th birthday that day as the community removed 700 pounds of trash.
Poholek is a witness and a victim in the state’s case against Daniel but more importantly, he says, he’s a father.
While Poholek misses his youngest boy, he still advocates for the mental well-being and the high school education of Daniel, who is being detained at the Stock Island Detention Center.
Daniel recently turned 18 and Poholek no longer has the parental right to be apprised of his son’s medical or educational needs.
Poholek visits with his son frequently by video calls since in-person contact is prohibited and aims to help Daniel brace himself for the difficult situation ahead and stay on target to receive his high school diploma for both himself as well as to honor Pascal.
“It’s a difficult situation. Daniel talks frequently about missing his brother and feeling hopeless,” Poholek said Monday. “We have to continue being there for each other and keep hope alive. I tell him often that there is going to be one day that your life will bring your joy. He’s got to live for me and his brother. Pascal would have wanted that — for him to have a meaningful life with value and self-worth.
Poholek and Troop 914 are organizing a day of remembrance for Pascal Friday, May 7. The Boy Scouts will meet at 3 p.m. at the Upper Keys Humane Society, where Pascal served as an ambassador, to clean around the facility followed by a service at Burton Memorial United Methodist from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with movie and pizza party for his friends afterwards.
Space is limited for Pascal’s services. Call Poholek at 305-879-2118 to reserve space.