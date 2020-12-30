KEY LARGO — COVID-19 is unarguably the year’s defining story and shaped all facets of modern life. But other events of consequence took place as the insidious pandemic began to gain a foothold in the Upper Keys, including a mosquito-borne disease, new local leaders who emerged after a tempestuous general election and a late tropical storm.
Dengue, a virus transmitted by mosquitoes, was widespread in the Upper Keys from Harry Harris neighborhood to the bottom of the 18-Mile Stretch but concentrated in South Creek Village along mile marker 103, oceanside, where “mosquito pools” had been discovered.
“To date, we are at 67 confirmed cases,” Florida Department of Health in Monroe County spokeswoman Alison Kerr confirmed last week.
The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District worked alongside the health department to treat the affected area and educate residents to take precautions while outdoors, including dumping standing water from containers.
Despite the outbreak of the tropical disease, opposition was slowly rising as 2020 came to a close among Upper Keys residents who fear their neighborhoods will be “targeted” by the mosquito control district and the Oxitec company for their test release of “billions” of lab-raised genetically modified male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes to combat the disease-carrying wild insects.
Among the year’s leadership changes was the departure of Sylvia Murphy, who chose not to run for office after serving as the area’s county commissioner for 14 years. In her place is former Islamorada councilman Mike Forster, who moved to the Harry Harris neighborhood in Tavernier to run for Murphy’s vacated seat.
Two new commissioners joined the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District after one ran unopposed and one filled former chairman David Asdourian’s vacated seat.
Local developer David Thompson was chosen by the commissioners to fill the vacancy left by Asdourian who vacated his seat mid-term, but instead, Commissioner Sue Heim who ran unopposed, elected to fill those remaining two years rather than a full four-year term. Commissioner Kay Cullen, who also ran unopposed, was seated for a four-year term.
The newly impaneled commissioners have so far remained on the fence as to whether the district should help a few outlying residents on County Road 905 seek a variance or exception from the state Department of Health for failing to connect to an advanced wastewater treatment system. They face a $500-a-day fine for non-compliance, though the state hasn’t yet assessed the penalty.
Discord remains on the Key Largo Fire Rescue & Emergency Medical Service District board. Chairman Tony Allen retained his seat after running unopposed. Commissioner Kenny Edge filled Seat 3 after his opponent withdrew from the race before the election, while Commissioner Danny Powers was re-elected to his second term after defeating Ronald Spodnik for Seat 5.
Powers has been at odds with Commissioner Frank Conklin over the ownership of the utility building adjacent to Station 24. The district’s formerly contracted fire department, on which Conklin served as a board member, owns the property, according to the Monroe County Tax Appraiser.
The former fire department, a nonprofit organization, provided fire rescue in the area before the district was chartered and retains ownership of the adjacent building, according to Conklin.
Powers claims that the small building rightfully belongs to taxpayers of the district and would like to use it to expand capacity of Station 24.
According to the district’s legal counsel, however, the district would need to offer the former department fair market value of the utility building and the land. Instead, Powers and former district board member Bob Thomas have tried to apply political pressure on Conklin to relinquish the former department’s claim on the property.
Directly following the November election, Key Largo was visited by Tropical Storm Eta, which brought wind gusts of 60 mph, toppling trees and power lines. The storm left a few residents without power for about a day and debris piles in front of some homes for nearly a month.
One thing that didn’t change in 2020 was the proliferation of invasive exotic species in the Keys. In 2020, members of the Key Largo Python Patrol based out of the Crocodile Lake Wildlife Refuge have documented 28 Burmese python captures on eddmaps.org.