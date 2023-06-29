PLANTATION KEY — An AARP safe driving class will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Roth Substation at 50 High Point Road.

Those ages 50 and older who complete the class may be eligible for a three-year discount on their car insurance. The cost is $20 for AARP members with a valid card and $25 for non-members.