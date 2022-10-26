PLANTATION KEY — An AARP Smart Driver course for ages 50 and older will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office substation at 50 High Point Road.
Those who complete the class may be eligible for discounts on their auto insurance. Contact insurance provider for details.
The cost of the class is $20 for AARP members who provide their card number and $25 for others. Attendees should bring a lunch.
Call Mary Lou Wilkinson at 305-394-3878 to reserve a seat.
