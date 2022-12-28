UPPER KEYS — When life-threatening emergency strikes, quick action is needed. But how many residents know what to do and what options are available?
An automated external defibrillator is used to restore heart rhythms to normal. It is a medical device designed to analyze the heart rhythm and deliver an electric shock to victims of ventricular fibrillation if needed, and it saves lives.
When surrounded by excitement and those especially near and dear over the holidays, accidents and emergencies can happen, and it is often best to spring into action as opposed to being too afraid to do anything. Calling 9-1-1 is paramount, but every second may count to a person experiencing an irregular heartbeat.
According to Don Bock, chief of the Key Largo Fire Department and Key Largo Ambulance Corps, AEDs are located throughout Key Largo and generally in central locations of a building. Publix in Key Largo has one near the customer service desk; the Key Largo Library has one, and some of the larger businesses have one, said Bock.
“AEDs along with CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) generate the best outcomes,” he said. CPR is chest compressions often combined with artificial ventilation performed when the heart stops beating. According to the American Heart Association, immediate CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest.
Bock recently used grant money his department obtained to purchase seven AEDs for Key Largo and, thus far, has given one each to Silver Shores, an over 55 adult community; John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park and Key Largo School.
People may want to take note of their availability as they frequent public places. AED units range in weight from about 2.5 pounds to about 7 pounds. With audio commands, they walk a person through the necessary steps to help save a life. The machine is able to detect whether a shock is advised or not.
“Several [heart] rhythms are shockable,” said Bock, “and an AED will help the heart’s rhythm.”
Islamorada Fire Chief Terry Abel said AEDs are part of the free CPR/AED/First Aid class that the fire department offers each month. Classes are on a Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. at Station 20 (mile marker 80, bayside) and anyone interested can register by sending an email to fire.department@islamorada.fl.us.
As to AED locations, Abel said, “Schools each have at least one, and some have four or five between large footprint areas and at sports fields, etc. Village hall, the Plantation Yacht Harbor Marina office, the village community center and Ron Levy pool have AEDs. Florida Sea Base, St. James the Fisherman Children Center and a few of the condominium associations have gotten them as well as some of the churches.
“Bass Pro/Worldwide Sportsman/Islamorada Fish Company has them; the Florida Keys Electric Cooperative trucks have them; all of our fire trucks have them; the United States Coast Guard has them, and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies carry them in their patrol cars.”
Abel added,“We have a few dive boats and charter boats that have procured them after being made aware of their benefits. Same with a few homes after the family takes our class because of an unfortunate event within the family and learning the benefits of having an AED.”
Awareness and action is critical. The American Heart Association says the six links in the adult out-of-hospital “chain of survival” are recognition of cardiac arrest and activation of the emergency response system (calling 9-1-1 in the U.S.), early CPR with an emphasis on chest compressions, rapid defibrillation, advanced resuscitation by Emergency Medical Services and other healthcare providers, post-cardiac arrest care and recovery including additional treatment, observation, rehabilitation and psychological support.
Abel said the holidays can be stressful — with good or bad stress — and people can and do help in these situations.
The bottom line is people are not helpless but can react in a helpful manner during a crisis, and maybe save a life.