AED

More AED units are being installed around the Upper Keys as part of the emergency response to cardiac arrest.

 Contributed

UPPER KEYS — When life-threatening emergency strikes, quick action is needed. But how many residents know what to do and what options are available?

An automated external defibrillator is used to restore heart rhythms to normal. It is a medical device designed to analyze the heart rhythm and deliver an electric shock to victims of ventricular fibrillation if needed, and it saves lives.

