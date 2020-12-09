ISLAMORADA — Affordable housing is a commodity in the village as evidenced by rapid sales.
Islamorada developer and former councilman Chris Sante developed six standalone houses in 2018 in an affordable housing enclave on Plantation Key. Sante broke ground and built the homes in 90 days.
Sales were just as brisk as the construction. Sante sold five of the Orange Lane houses in one day in 2018 for $215,000 each, while one with a fenced yard sold for $235,000, also on that day.
There was high demand for each of the one-bedroom, one-bathroom, 720-square-foot houses.
And now those homes are on the open market, with one already under contract.
The Orange Lane homes are in a deed-restricted affordable housing community, meaning the sales price is restricted, as are the income requirements of residents to ensure the housing benefits the area’s workforce. Residents must live and work in Monroe County and the maximum yearly income for two people is $112,840 to qualify for ownership.
The homes are starting to turn over to new families. Valued at $118,000 in 2019, according to Monroe County property tax records, and $199,200 in 2020, the first Orange Lane home is for sale for $302,250, the maximum amount that can be charged, according to the affordable housing guidelines. Fellow Orange Lane residents are realizing these homes are a definite commodity in Islamorada.
Each of the initial buyers qualified for Islamorada’s downpayment assistance program, Sante said.
The village’s affordable housing fund provides a $10,000 grant to income-qualified home buyers; the loan is forgiven at a rate of $1,000 a year for 10 years. If buyers sell the house before the decade is up, they owe the village $1,000 for each remaining year of the contract. When they sell the house after that, they owe the village $1,000, which goes into the affordable housing fund to perpetually help first-time homebuyers.
Concrete-block construction, impact windows and doors, stainless steel appliances, porcelain tile and a second-floor loft are design features of the homes. Two parking spaces per unit are provided, and three total guest spots are available within the complex. A $100-a-month association fee, which is mandatory for each of the six homeowners, covers grounds maintenance.
The owners are discussing installing fencing around the neighborhood, according to Realtor Jocelyn Tiedemann, who has the first listing of a unit there.
Tiedemann said within three days of listing the rear unit — the only one with a fenced back yard — there was a contract on it, and several backup callers are interested as well, but she believes the deal is going through this month.
Homeowners at the Orange Lane neighborhood also can join the Plantation Beach Subdivision homeowners’ association, which offers a bayfront park, beach volleyball, protected swim area and boat ramp for an additional fee, she added.
Sante said the sale indicates this “starter-home development” is working how he had hoped it would. As families grow or income increases, they may choose to move into a more spacious home.
He said while Habitat for Humanity may build three-bedroom, two-bath homes, the need for these starter homes is evident. Sante intends to propose the same basic idea at Woods Avenue near Plantation Key School when the village schedules requests for proposals for the vacant land it owns there.