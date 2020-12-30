ISLAMORADA — The village’s affordable housing survey results were tallied and recently shared with the Islamorada Village Council as a former member of the Achievable Housing Citizens Committee, Councilman Mark Gregg, asked his colleagues to further explore legalizing accessory dwelling units, or mothers-in-law quarters, to help address the lack of affordable housing.
Rebekah Susa, the housing committee chair, shared with the council Dec. 17 that there are 139 affordable housing units in Islamorada, 42 of which are to be maintained as affordable in perpetuity.
She also noted that a deed-restricted affordable home on Plantation Key was on the market for $879,000, which few would describe as truly affordable. This particular home’s deed restriction dates to county regulations before the village incorporated, and there is no limit on the market value to maintain its affordability. Susa said, however, the real estate agent was informed about the income limitations that must be met by residents of the house.
Those who live and/or work in the village were invited to participate in the committee’s survey, and 233 respondents participated, with 101 both living and working in Islamorada, and the next highest number, 54, living and retired in Islamorada. Among respondents, 147 owned their homes in Islamorada, while 36 rented in Islamorada and 50 worked there but lived elsewhere.
Asked how important it was for the village to focus on providing additional affordable housing, 100 said extremely important, 66 said very, 35 said somewhat, 12 said not so important and 19 said not at all important.
Whether to add more rental or more home ownership programs was about evenly split, with six more respondents saying ownership was more important.
Among renters, the rent range included one who pays $3,500 monthly for a three-bedroom, two-bath home not including utilities, and two replied they rent a studio or a one-bedroom for $850 a month.
The concept of a current homeowner deed-restricting their home as affordable in perpetuity in exchange for money was a no-go. Of the 159 home-owning respondents, 140 replied they would never consider it.
Regarding the need for affordable housing, the majority (109) felt the service/hospitality/fishing industry was most in need, followed by 72 who said professionals such as teachers and law enforcement were most in need.
Also asked if they favor ADUs, defined as an additional living space for a person/family that can be used or built as a rental on a property with an existing house if it meets density requirements, 104 respondents, or 45%, said yes; 65 people were “leaning yes” but wanted more information; 44 said no, while 17 were leaning no.
Ty Harris, village development services director, provided a staff report on ADUs as alternative affordable housing within the village which is on the village website, tab 17 of the December agenda packet. After several introductory and explanatory paragraphs, it says, “Hurricane Irma destroyed an estimated 1,200 homes and commercial structures in the Keys, many of them mobile homes and single-family units used by people who work on the islands. For Islamorada, the impact on affordable housing was severe. Both the community of San Pedro and Sea Breeze were destroyed during Hurricane Irma. These two communities represented a significant portion of the affordable housing in Islamorada; 144 homes were destroyed in these two communities alone. The village’s initial damage assessment determined the village lost 193 homes due to damage from Irma. Many of the homeowners impacted by Irma cannot afford to rebuild their homes up to code; they are selling their property to investors building vacation homes.”
Harris’s report continues: “The challenges for creating ‘new’ affordable housing are the high cost of land and expensive construction. Accordingly, the village is looking at alternatives where existing residential uses can accommodate affordable housing units under the Workforce-Affordable Housing Initiative. Currently, the village has provisions for ‘caretakers’ cottages,’ which are detached, deed-restricted affordable residential units; however, these units can only be located within the residential conservation and residential low category… of the comprehensive plan.”
The village is looking at the ADU concept in terms of converting potential portions of existing homes or “internal ADUs” into affordable housing, Harris said.
“The idea is to permit the downstairs unit of existing single-family homes to serve as affordable residential units,” the report states. “Working with the Department of Economic Opportunity, criteria will need to be developed in order to implement a program for ADUs to serve as affordable housing.”
The village voted to proceed with the concept.
After the council discussion, Councilman David Webb noted the affordable housing survey was helpful information but had to be considered in view of participation. He said 230 people, less than 4% of the village population participated, and there is a “self-selected bias” by virtue of it being an online, voluntary survey rather than a scientific, randomly-selected survey.
The achievable housing committee’s website is islamoradaworkforcehousing.weebly.com.