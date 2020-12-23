KEY LARGO — A 33-year-old local man arrested on suspicion of DUI Tuesday, Dec. 15, became combative and began spitting on and kicking deputies, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeremy Orlando Burgos was charged with resisting officers with violence and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer in addition to the DUI.
The incident began at approximately 10:51 p.m. after a motorist, later identified as Burgos, struck a building and a parked vehicle at mile marker 81. Sgt. Robert Dosh stopped the suspect vehicle shortly thereafter near mile marker 84. The Honda Burgos was driving had damage consistent with the damage to the building and parked vehicle, Dosh reported. Deputies Nerelys Vidal Wardell Hanna also responded. Burgos did not pass field sobriety exercises, reports say.
Burgos was taken to jail whereupon he began screaming obscenities and failed to follow commands, reports say. He kicked chairs across the room, started banging his head against a table as well as grabbing, kicking and spitting on deputies, reports say. He was shocked with a Taser and continued to fight deputies as he was taken to Mariners Hospital, reports say.
Burgos was medically cleared at the hospital and then booked into jail.