PLANTATION KEY — A litany of complaints have been listed by the state Agency for Health Care Administration after it made an unannounced re-licensure and compliancy survey days after finding Crystal Health & Rehabilitation Center failed to follow physician’s orders to ensure the health of residents.
The nursing home’s failure to ensure the wellbeing of residents has also been noted by the state Department of Children and Families after health declines were reported over the pandemic-induced lockdown of the facility.
In the most recent heavily-redacted report, AHCA listed a battery of deficiencies found at the skilled nursing facility. The agency found that Crystal Health failed to provide proper dietary services, a safe, clean, homelike environment, a residential phone system and infection prevention, among other issues.
Crystal Health has demonstrated a pattern of violating residents’ right to receive adequate and appropriate health care, according to the report.
Water spraying from the laundry room faucet, buckets catching water dripping from corroded pipes and wet floors from pipes reportedly broken in the laundry were found to create unsafe conditions.
The facility was also cited for reusing a blood glucose meter between residents. The report stated that all nursing staff must ensure each resident has their own blood glucose meter and that a dietary manager must see that residents are receiving consistent food portions in accordance with their prescribed diet.
Not enough nourishment was being provided to certain patients, the report noted.
The AHCA inspector reported that residents were served 4 ounces of peas and carrots versus the 8 ounces that was listed.
“At 11:58 a.m., Dietary Staff O ran out of the puree entrée and asked for more. He asked again at 12:05 p.m. When Dietary Staff N was asked what was in the puree entrée, he said meat and sauce but no noodles. ... Residents #10, 11, #26 and #45, who were to receive double portions, were served only 12 ounces of the entrée instead of 16 ounces and regular portions for the other menu items.”
There was no food left at the end of the tray line service. At the time of the inspection in November, there were 82 residents.
Problems with respect to personal property were also noted.
One female resident reported she was frustrated when she couldn’t get her own belongings after being transferred.
“Resident #18 showed the clothes in the dresser at the [redacted] of her bed which do not belong to the resident. There were men’s shirts and many clothes that would be too big for the resident to wear. The resident was observed wearing the same shirt from ___ through _____.”
Residents’ bathing schedules, physician progress notes and prescription information were not properly labeled or stored, the report found.
Three more negligence cases have been filed against Crystal Health & Rehab Center this year.
Requests for comment from Ira Chafetz and Jake Walden, two of the co-owners of Crystal Health, remain unanswered.