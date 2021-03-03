ISLAMORADA — Avoiding turnover in the top administrative post was a major goal set during last Wednesday’s Islamorada Village Council workshop detailing the hiring process for a new village manager.
Retention bonuses, housing assistance and even longer council terms were discussed as ways to reduce turnover.
Islamorada has had eight village managers and three acting managers since incorporating 23 years ago, resulting in an average term of just over two years in the senior management post.
The city has retained the services of Colin Baenziger & Associates, a municipal consulting and recruiting firm, to conduct a candidate search to fill a vacancy left by Seth Lawless, who stepped down as manager in August.
The firm is proposing to solicit candidates from March 12 through April 9, followed by screening and background checks, with formal interviews before the council set for June 1-2.
During last week’s workshop, the council discussed details of the search, including preferred candidate characteristics, salary and benefits, and more.
Candidates with more than five years of experience as a city manager, preferably in a Florida or coastal community, was among the key characteristics identified.
Council members also stressed that the candidate, as well as his or her family, must be comfortable in a rural, water-based setting such as the Florida Keys, where services and activities common to larger cities are lacking.
Colin Baenziger recommended offering an annual salary in the range of $150,000 to $180,000, as well as a housing allowance, to encourage continuity in the position.
Lawless’ salary was $152,367, not including pension contributions, when he stepped down.
“Don’t cheap out, that’s just backward thinking,” agreed Councilman Mark Gregg in reference to compensation. “If we cheap out on them, we’ll get what we pay for.”
The idea of a retention bonus was floated as an incentive for encouraging longevity.
It also became clear during their conversation that some council members believe rollover on the council itself, whose members currently serve two-year terms, may be adding to instability in the manager’s position. The manager and village attorney are the only two staff members who answer directly to the council.
Baenziger said stability starts at the top. Re-instituting staggered, four-year terms for council members, which the village’s charter established but was changed later by public referendum, would help create stability, he said.
Village Finance Director Maria Bassett, who served as village manager from February 2014 to October 2016 and who is acting village manager until a candidate is hired in June, noted that pay was not a factor in the departure of the past five managers.
“Bernie Lapira retired in 2006. All others since either quit or were asked to leave,” Bassett noted, underscoring that new council members don’t always embrace a manager hired by a previous council.
Colin Baenziger & Associates received the nod to proceed with the hiring process.
The council directed staff during its regular meeting the following day to start planning to put staggered, four-year terms before the public for a vote in November 2021. If such a referendum is approved, the new terms would apply to the current council only if they are re-elected.