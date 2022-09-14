KEY LARGO — A fire incinerated a stilted, waterfront home on Sexton Way last Wednesday morning.
Firefighters from the Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene at 6:02 a.m to fight the fully engulfed A-frame structure.
The call came from a neighbor across the street who was awakened by the blaze when it was still dark outside.
“My mother, who lives across the street, woke up in the middle of the night and saw the fire, so I told her to call police and 911, and I ran down to warn the neighbors nearby, because it had became a big fire at that point,” said Armand Ardunio. “So that’s what we did. We went down and knocked on surrounding neighbors’ doors. The fire department (responded to the call) pretty quickly.”
Key Largo firefighters were aided by the Ocean Reef Club and Monroe County Fire Rescue units.
No one was inside of the structure when the fire ensued. No injuries or deaths were reported.
“When the first, initial crews got there, it was a fully-involved house so we went into a defensive attack mode,” said Key Largo Fire Capt. David Garrido.
The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was also initially called to attend to the burn, but their services were canceled after the roiling flames were finally extinguished by the trio of Upper Keys fire units at 10 a.m.
“The (firefighters) did a great job. They jumped in and saved a couple of houses,” Ardunio said. “Afterwards, they were in rough shape. They were soaking wet. They had to sit down from (exhaustion). I’m grateful for our first responders.”
The fire is under investigation by the Monroe County Fire Marshal, Garrido said.