KEY LARGO — For the second time just months apart, the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District commissioners filled a vacated board seat in less than half the time provided by the district’s legislative charter.
The district’s legislative charter provides a 60-day period to fill a vacated seat, but remaining commissioners hastened that timeline once again opting to choose one of four qualified candidates in less than a month’s time.
Selected was Timothy Maloney, a recently retired Publix executive of more than 30 years of customer service. He will fill the seat vacated on April 20 by David Thompson until the term expires in November 2022. Commissioners are elected to four-year terms.
“I intend to run for the seat next year when the term is up,” Maloney confirmed at the dais.
He claimed familiarity with the district’s operations through his friend David Asdourian, the former district board chairman who vacated the seat in September. Thompson replaced Asdourian but had to step down after moving outside the district.
Maloney, a Coral Shores High School graduate, bested the other candidates to garner three votes after a brief interview at the podium.
“One of our most important functions is to provide oversight to the staff,” Commissioner Andy Tobin said. “Are you prepared to meet the challenge?”
All candidates faced questions surrounding Sunshine Laws and commitment to be involved in the board, which has historically been described as “active.”
Candidate Randolph Wall, also a Coral Shores High School graduate, was urged by Commissioner Sue Heim to submit his credentials after former Monroe County Commissioner Sylvia Murphy recommended him.
Wall had previously served seven years on the Monroe County Planning Commission and, too, said he had planned to seek election to the district seat in 2022.
Candidate Robby Majeska, who was reappointed to a fourth term as a district commissioner in 2018, vacated his seat last August for an unsuccessful run for Monroe County Commission District 5. He had served the sewer district from 2008 to 2020 and claimed historical and institutional knowledge at the podium.
He had previously sought to fill Asdourian’s vacated seat and has now been passed over twice to fill the spot.
Tobin’s first choice was Majeska.
“I’ve worked with him for many years. I know his background,” Tobin said. “It’s not always easy, this interaction and the oversight. I don’t do it very well. Sometimes I’m a little rough about it. Robby seems to have a balance. I’ve always been impressed with how he handles his responsibility as a commissioner. I would welcome him back.”
Board Chairman Nic Rodriguez also selected Majeska first and Maloney second.
The remaining board members expressed no support for Majeska.
“Randy [Wall] is my first choice, Tim [Maloney] is my second choice, and I don’t have any names after that,” Heim said.
“Robby offered two abandonments, and who’s to say that’s fair? We had the opportunity to appoint Robby and we chose David [Thompson] over him. We chose fresh blood.”
In November 2016, Majeska vacated his seat on the sewer district board to make his initial run for county commissioner against then-incumbent Murphy.
Commissioner Kay Cullen said she had already vetted the candidates by phone prior to the meeting and based her decision on that. She selected the same candidates as Heim.
Heim made the motion to accept Maloney as commissioner. The motion passed 3-1 with Tobin dissenting.
The next Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District meeting is at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 1. For more information, visit klwtd.com.