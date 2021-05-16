KEY LARGO — A local boater who witnesses said had a mangrove branch lodged in his head was airlifted to a Miami trauma center Saturday morning after crashing his 21-foot center console boat in Dusenbury Creek, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Joseph Charles Guenther, 59, of Key Largo, was transported via Monroe County Trauma Star to Jackson Memorial Hospital. He was barely breathing after the crash and CPR was performed on the scene, FWC reported. His condition was not known as of early Sunday afternoon.
According to the agency, Guenther was traveling north in Blackwater Sound at a high rate of speed and turned wide into Dusenbury Creek, hitting mangroves with the boat's starboard side. He then turned hard to port and crashed head-on into mangroves.
The case is ongoing at this time as FWC investigators are gathering witness statements and other evidence. The vessel was seized as evidence.