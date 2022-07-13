KEY LARGO — The body of a 50-year-old Eagan, Minnesota, man was found last Thursday at the Largo Sound Village boat ramp near mile marker 104.
Craig Victor Drugge was found by passersby on the seawall at approximately 6:40 a.m., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
There were no signs of foul play, the sheriff’s office said. Autopsy results are pending.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.