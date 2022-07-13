KEY LARGO — The body of a 50-year-old Eagan, Minnesota, man was found last Thursday at the Largo Sound Village boat ramp near mile marker 104.

Craig Victor Drugge was found by passersby on the seawall at approximately 6:40 a.m., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no signs of foul play, the sheriff’s office said. Autopsy results are pending.