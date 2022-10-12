ISLAMORADA — On Oct. 19, Upper Keys residents have a final opportunity to hear from local political candidates while also celebrating local working women and business leaders in the community.
The Upper Keys Business & Professional Women is hosting its biennial Political Forum in Islamorada from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct., 19 at Whale Harbor, 83413 Overseas Highway.
Candidates will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and answer questions chosen by women in the community just a few weeks ahead of election day.
In recognition of National Business Women’s Week, the Upper Keys BPW is also announcing their 2022 Woman of the Year and Business of the Year award winners.
“The BPW is committed to supporting and inspiring women personally, professionally and politically,” said Jill Kuehnert, Upper Keys BPW president.
“The Oct. 19 event reflects that in two ways: by providing a non-partisan platform to ask candidates about issues that matter to working women and by celebrating BPW members who have achieved extraordinary things as individuals and through their businesses in 2022.”
The nominees for the Upper Keys BPW 2022 Woman of the Year are Kate Banick, Courtney Dorchak, Patricia Milian, Margie Smith, Melinda Van Fleet and Sue Woltanski.
The nominees for the Upper Keys BPW 2022 Business of the Year are Gardenia’s Bistro, Key Dynamics Coaching and Consulting, and Sandbar Books.
The Woman of the Year and Business of the Year awards are sponsored by SouthState Bank.
The Upper Keys BPW has organized a forum for the community during every bi-annual election year since 1986. Taking a non-partisan approach, the organizing committee invites all candidates for national, state and local offices to participate and will be preparing questions based on suggestions from the community and their own research.
Doors open at 5 p.m. for networking with the forum following at 6 p.m. Appetizers and a cash bar will be available.
The event is open to the public. Advance registration and payment online at upperkeysbpw.org/events is available for $35 ($30 for BPW members) and $40 at the door.
The Upper Keys BPW is the largest membership organization supporting professional women in the Florida Keys, with over 100 members from Islamorada to Ocean Reef.
The mission of the Upper Keys BPW is to achieve equity for women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information. Visit upperkeysbpw.org for details.