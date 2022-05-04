ISLAMORADA — Conditions were still being negotiated Monday between Plantation Key Colony residents and the owners of the Islamorada Beer Company, who are opening Crooked Palm Distillery, a brewery, distillery and tasting room that was awarded an alcohol use permit nearly two weeks ago by the Islamorada Village Council.
The request to sell beer, wine, liquor and for package sales at 90184 Overseas Highway, the former BB&T bank in front of the neighborhood, was approved by a 4-1 vote despite conditions of operation not being finalized. Councilman David Webb wanted to table the item to further develop a noise ordinance that the brewery would have to abide by.
The applicants, Chris Trentine and Michael Hennessy, proposed some conditions ahead of the April 21 meeting.
Conditions now being discussed between the village, neighborhood residents and the applicants slightly differ from the ones provided by the village to the Free Press on April 22.
The applicants are still proposing to meet the minimum buffer requirements around the building “to the greatest extent possible” and install a right-turn-only lane at the site’s access onto Palm Avenue and provide signage.
The hours of operation for inside service will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays.
The business will be required to adhere to the village noise ordinance, and employee and tenant parking will be restricted to the Gardenia Street access point.
Those conditions, which were proposed by Trentine and Hennessy, are listed in the ordinance approved by the council.
Gone from the original list of conditions are hours being limited in the courtyard to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays.
On both versions of conditions recommended by village staff were deed restricting the seven housing units as affordable dwelling units and reserving the right for the council to address any violations through the public hearing process.
Staff had also proposed the additional conditions of limiting the distillery operations to 1,800 square feet, with 1,089 square feet designated for storage and production, and limiting the outside courtyard to 3,500 square feet.
The courtyard size restrictions, however, have been removed on the newer list of conditions circulated at a Plantation Key Colony neighborhood meeting.
“There have been no new conditions prepared as of yet,” Islamorada Planning Director Daniel Gulizio wrote in an email to the Free Press Monday. “A discussion was held last week with concerned residents, and a meeting with the applicant will be scheduled shortly to discuss the community’s concerns.”
Gulizio did not comment on whether the project would go before council or any agency again for final approval.
The brewery site is 50 feet south of the 7-Eleven, 378 feet north of Captain Craig’s Restaurant and about 1,000 yards from Coral Shores High School.