ISLAMORADA — A proposal to convert an old bank into a brewery/distillery/tasting room was once again pulled from the agenda during last week’s Islamorada Village Council meeting.
The item was also removed from the council’s prior regular meeting.
The village posted a revised agenda last week without Crooked Palm Brewery and Distilling’s major conditional use permit hearing, but staff did not initially say why the hearing had been removed until questioned during public comment at the Thursday, Sept. 15, council meeting by resident Joe Wishmire, who noted that the applicant had posted on the Facebook page of his other local brewery and distillery that a special call meeting on the matter was planned.
“The village has postponed consideration of our proposed distillery to a special council meeting in two weeks. We are so thankful for your amazing support especially from our Tavernier residents and future neighbors! We will continue to collect statements and signatures to share with them and update when we know more,” according to the Islamorada Brewery & Distillery Facebook page, which includes a link to a petition of support.
Islamorada Mayor Pete Bacheler referred Wishmire’s question to Village Manager Ted Yates, who confirmed that a hearing dedicated solely to that item would be scheduled and publicly noticed 12-14 days in advance.
Yates said that the council did not want to move forward with the hearing since discussions with the applicant regarding conditions of the development proposal were ongoing.
“I anticipate there’s going to be significant public comment and engagement from the community,” Yates said, explaining the need for a meeting dedicated solely to the hearing.
The delay comes after Islamorada planning staff issued an analysis last week saying the redevelopment as proposed would result in “an over-intensification of use” of the Plantation Key location at 90184 Overseas Highway and would be “adverse to the public interest.”
The sticking point appears to be a number of variances, which are exceptions to code requirements, sought by the applicant in order to construct a 5,400-plus-square-foot outdoor seating area in addition to inside seating in the former bank building.
In its analysis of the permit request, village planning staff determined that the plans are inconsistent with the standards for building in Islamorada and fail to meet five of seven required factors to warrant a major conditional use permit.
The applicant has asked the village to remove or reduce requirements for landscaping buffers between the property and surrounding streets, and to reduce required parking from 70 spaces to 41 spaces, among other code exemptions.
The council in April awarded an alcoholic beverage use permit to the applicant before details of the construction plans had been settled on and vetted by staff.
Last fall, the village’s acting planning director approved the redevelopment of the property; however, that did not include the outdoor seating.
Despite the item being pulled from the agenda, the proposed development still drew public comment.
Steve Leopold, a resident of the adjacent residential neighborhood, said he supports Crooked Palm’s plans and prefers a local business owner occupy the space than a national chain.
Larisa Baste, who manages the applicant’s Islamorada Brewery & Distillery, said she tested the Plantation Key site with a decibel reader and said local traffic causes more noise than any musician would playing on the property.
Eddy Suarez, who lives near the proposed location, said residents have worked “super hard to live in a great neighborhood. We don’t want the noise.”
Elizabeth Jolin, a Village Council candidate who lives next to Islamorada Brewery & Distillery, took issue with promises of low music volume and provided her home address for anyone interested in hearing how music from that business affects her neighborhood.
“We can’t sit on our porch,” she said. “Just turn down the music.”
Among agenda action Thursday, the council voted to retain the services of lobbying firm GrayRobinson, tabled adopting new flood plain management rules and approved on first reading an ordinance prohibiting smoking in government-owned parks and beaches in the village. A second reading is required to codify the ordinance.
In August, the Monroe County Commission voted to prohibit smoking within all county-owned public parks and public beaches.Violations of the new county law are punishable by a fine of not more than $100 for the first violation and not more than $500 for each subsequent violation under the county ordinance.
The state of Florida recently granted counties and municipalities the legal authority to restrict smoking within the boundaries of the county and municipal-owned public beaches and public parks, with an exception for unfiltered cigars.
Before July 2022, counties and cities could not restrict smoking at parks and beaches.