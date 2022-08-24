ISLAMORADA — The second reading of a fair notice ordinance for tenants facing lease termination or rent hikes, a proposal to expand a vessel exclusion zone off Lower Matecumbe Key, an ethics/business disclosure presentation by the village attorney and a major conditional use hearing to allow a brewery and distillery on Plantation Key are among the items on tap when the Islamorada Village Council meets Thursday, Aug. 25.

The fair notice ordinance has been a hot-button issue of discussion in the village, with both residents and officials expressing concern that fast-rising prices for rental properties could force middle- and lower-income workers to move to the mainland in search of better long-term and cheaper housing.

