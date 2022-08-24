ISLAMORADA — The second reading of a fair notice ordinance for tenants facing lease termination or rent hikes, a proposal to expand a vessel exclusion zone off Lower Matecumbe Key, an ethics/business disclosure presentation by the village attorney and a major conditional use hearing to allow a brewery and distillery on Plantation Key are among the items on tap when the Islamorada Village Council meets Thursday, Aug. 25.
The fair notice ordinance has been a hot-button issue of discussion in the village, with both residents and officials expressing concern that fast-rising prices for rental properties could force middle- and lower-income workers to move to the mainland in search of better long-term and cheaper housing.
The second reading of the fair notice ordinance for tenants facing lease termination is being recommended for adoption by staff. It would also required landlords to provide written fair notice of termination of monthly residential tenancy without specific duration and written notification requirements related to rental payment increases for all residential tenancies.
The first reading of an ordinance to amend the 20-03 “Operation of Vessels in Restricted Areas” could signal victory for residents hoping to reduce boat traffic and raft-up parties off of Lower Matecumbe Key.
The measure seeks to increase the area of the vessel exclusion zone area located off Port Antigua and White Marlin Beach due to boaters congregating closer to shore outside the current zone.
A vessel exclusion zone/swim area extending approximately 300 feet waterward off the shoreline was established in August 2020, but with boater gatheries still being a problem in the area, the proposed adaption to the ordinance would create a larger and more contiguous vessel exclusion zone and swim area.
The council’s recommendation is to move forward with approving an adopted version of the resolution.
At the beginning of the meeting, the village attorney will give a presentation about potentially establishing a third-party ethics committee, an initiative pushed forward by Councilman David Webb after months of delay.
Several council members own multiple properties or work with developers as part of their full-time profession. The goal of establishing an unbiased outside group to review the village council, staff, and committee appointees would be to provide more transparency, Webb has argued.
The item is not yet up for vote, but the presentation will allow for both council members and residents to receive additional education and guidance on the matter before any further steps are taken. If taken to a vote, the proposal could also seek to establish a financial disclosure requirement for council members.
The council will consider granting 90184 Rental LLC’s request for a major conditional use permit for the Islamorada Beer Company to open Crooked Palm Distillery, a brewery, distillery, tasting room and package sales department on the first floor of a former two-story bank building near 7-Eleven on U.S. 1 next to the Plantation Key Colony neighborhood.
The major conditional use permit for Crooked Palm Distillery, which was award an alcohol use permit in April by the council, is being recommend for approval by staff, but considering concerns about noise, traffic and other matter expressed by residents, the permit will be subject to certain conditions that limit its usage with regard to outside seating, total square footage, hours of operation, amplified music and more.
This comes after residents in Plantation Key Colony expressed concern that the project would impact quality of life in the area.
The council will also vote to receive state and Monroe County Tourist Development Council grant funds for projects at Green Turtle Hammock, Key Tree Cactus Preserve and Library Beach Park and Founders Park.
Additionally, the council will consider approving annual assessments for stormwater and wastewater projects , adopting more recent median income figures for determining which properties qualifying for transient rental use and amending floodplan management language to comply with new standards.