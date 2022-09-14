ISLAMORADA — The latest proposal to convert an old bank into a brewery/distillery/tasting room would result in “an over-intensification of use” and be “adverse to the public interest,” according to a planning staff analysis to be presented to the Islamorada Village Council during Thursday’s meeting.
The problem stems from a number of requested variances, which are exceptions to code requirements for parking, buffers and landscaping, being sought by the developer to construct a 5,400-plus-square-foot outdoor seating area in addition to inside seating in the former bank building.
The applicant’s request for a major conditional use permit, among other items, will be discussed at the council’s regular monthly meeting on Sept. 15, which is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Founders Park Community Center, mile marker 87, bayside.
Other items on the agenda include the first reading of an ordinance to prohibit smoking in village parks and beaches as well as county parks and beaches within village boundaries, along with the second reading of an ordinance to repeal and replace outdated flood code language.
In its analysis of Crooked Palm Brewery and Distilling’s request for a major conditional use permit, planning staff has determined that the developer’s plans are inconsistent with the standards for building in the village and fail to meet five of seven required factors to warrant a major conditional use permit.
The developer wants the village to “relax” requirements for landscaping buffers between the property and surrounding streets, and to reduce required parking from 70 spaces to 41 spaces, among other code exemptions.
With Plantation Key School, Coral Shores High School and the Plantation Key Colony neighborhood within the vicinity of the property, the project has already drawn pushback from residents due to traffic and safety concerns.
It remains to be seen what kind of reaction the proposal will draw from the council, which took the unusual step in April of awarding an alcoholic beverage use permit to the applicant before the concerns of planning staff had been addressed. Last fall, the village’s acting planning director approved the redevelopment of the property; however, that did not include an outdoor seating area.
The major conditional use permit request for the property located at 90184 Overseas Highway will be heard during the quasi-judicial portion of the meeting.