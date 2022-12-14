ISLAMORADA — During more than six hours of meeting time, with the majority of discussion and public comment about the proposed Crooked Palms Distillery brewpub, which was ultimately approved 3-2, the Islamorada Village Council on Dec. 6 appointed Buddy Pinder as mayor and political newcomer Sharon Mahoney as vice mayor.
The election of mayor and vice mayor did not appear to follow precedent. After Monroe County Judge Sharon Hamilton swore in the new council, Councilman Mark Gregg said Pinder was the highest vote-getter among all the candidates in the November election and thus should be mayor.
Others felt outgoing Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal should move up to mayor, which often follows after one year of service as second-in-command. Rosenthal nominated himself for mayor citing his local and county government and community service experience.
New Councilwoman Elizabeth Jolin inquired about traditions for the mostly ceremonial position. Gregg opined that in election years there is no established precedent, but in non-election years, traditionally the vice mayor rose to mayor. The council then voted and Pinder was chosen mayor with all five votes. Next, the council unanimously chose Mahoney as vice mayor.
Mahoney said she was surprised about her new title, expressing after the meeting that she thought Gregg would be vice mayor.
“It was a stressful situation,” she said.
After various items were approved, discussion lasting to 11:30 p.m. centered on the consideration of a major conditional use approval and multiple variances for the Crooked Palm Brewpub/Restaurant/Distillery on U.S. 1 at mile marker 90, bayside, an area zoned as Village Center, which allows for the applicant’s usage via a conditional use agreement.
The project aims to redevelop the first floor of an existing two-story building which formerly was a bank, and keep seven existing deed-restricted residential housing units on the second floor.
The proposed redevelopment had previously undergone multiple iterations and last-minute hearing cancellations after failing to pass muster with planning staff due to the number of variances sought.
Initial plans for a 5,400-plus-square-foot outdoor seating area were replaced with a 4,751-square-foot outdoor area, with additional landscaping between the site and Gardenia Street.
The applicant more recently agreed to 19 conditions to mitigate potential impacts associated with the operation of the business and the number of variances requested, including limiting total occupancy to 160 patrons (with outdoor seating capped at 32), limiting the hours of operation and use of amplified music, and agreeing to the conditions as binding upon the owner and all subsequent owners, which, if violated, could result in the revocation of the major conditional use permit after a public hearing.
Jolin and Mahoney called for a win-win situation in which the adjacent Plantation Key Colony neighborhood would receive the “right to quiet enjoyment of life” as cited in the village’s mission statement while the applicant, represented by Nik Schroth and Chris Trentine, sought to ensure their property rights under the village code.
Mahoney mentioned compromise as a goal while recognizing “very few people live right off U.S. 1,” a busy highway. Others, as well, said nearby residents bought their homes in that neighborhood and on the adjacent street knowing they abutted commercial properties.
In the end, staff’s recommendations and the applicant’s agreement to 19 conditions developed after months of conversation between planning staff, homeowners and the applicants carried the vote, so the brewpub can proceed. It passed 3-2, with Jolin and Rosenthal in opposition.
Jolin and Mahoney succeeded in getting the applicant to agree to an hour less of amplified music in the business’s outdoor and indoor venues.
Mahoney said after the meeting, “There’s always a middle path and that’s what I’m going to try to take.” Her goal, she said is to stop the “stupid division” in the village. “I’d like to see everybody working together.”
Jolin said, “I’m seriously distressed about the disruption for the neighbors. Yet, I understand there are property rights.”
She added that with the village’s new administration, including Village Manager Ted Yates, she hopes for professionalism and a council that makes decisions based on principles rather than friendships.
An item about Freebee ridesharing services led to the conclusion to accept a grant that shares the costs of Freebee but requires an expansion of services in the coming fiscal year. The current contract with Freebee runs through June 30, 2023.
The village applied for and received a Transit Service Development Program Grant, which makes extending ridesharing services possible. The staff report said annual costs as proposed by Freebee for three vehicles to operate seven days per week, 17 hours per day — 357 hours per week instead of 210 hours per week — would be $553,300. The grant would provide half of the funding ($276,665), and the village’s share would be the same.
“This would be an annual decrease of $65,839 from the current annual amount under the current contract,” noted staff.
Redevelopment of Coral Bay Marina at 601 Mastic Street on Upper Matecumbe Key also was approved. A three-story building is to replace an existing office space and boat repair area. Eight affordable apartment units also are on site.
After a Dec. 15 public workshop presentation by staff on their roles and the possible discussion of goals for the coming year, the next Village Council meeting is set for Jan. 19.