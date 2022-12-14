ISLAMORADA — During more than six hours of meeting time, with the majority of discussion and public comment about the proposed Crooked Palms Distillery brewpub, which was ultimately approved 3-2, the Islamorada Village Council on Dec. 6 appointed Buddy Pinder as mayor and political newcomer Sharon Mahoney as vice mayor.

The election of mayor and vice mayor did not appear to follow precedent. After Monroe County Judge Sharon Hamilton swore in the new council, Councilman Mark Gregg said Pinder was the highest vote-getter among all the candidates in the November election and thus should be mayor.