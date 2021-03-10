CRAIG KEY — The Florida Department of Transportation has begun a $7 million Channel 5 Bridge rehabilitation project at mile marker 71.4.
The work will last about two and a half years and includes repairing the columns underneath the bridge.
To do the project, it will be necessary to shift traffic and close travel lanes at times, FDOT officials say. Construction will be done in stages and closures will be scheduled to avoid special events and peak periods of traffic. Lane closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.
This schedule may change due to bad weather or other unforeseen conditions.
For more information, call FDOT’s public information office at 305-470-5349 or fdotmonroe.com.
Motorists can to log on to fl511.com to get real-time traffic and lane closure information before they travel.