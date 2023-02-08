NORTH KEY LARGO — The preliminary design phase has begun for the Tubby’s Creek and Mosquito Creek bridge replacement projects, according to Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
The two three-span concrete slab bridges on Card Sound Road need to be replaced, according to county staff, which first required engineering design and permitting.
A survey of the existing bridges and a geotechnical soil boring investigation will take place through Wednesday, Feb. 15, weather dependent, beginning at 9 a.m. and only during daylight hours, county officials say.
During this time, there will be intermittent lane closures with flaggers to direct motorists around the work zone. Access for emergency vehicles will remain available, and the contractor will try to minimize inconvenience to motorists.
The survey portion of the work will continue for approximately two weeks and will not require any lane closures.
The Monroe County Commission last year approved two respective $567,000 agreements between the county and Florida Department of Transportation to use federal bridge funding for the engineering design and permitting of the replacement of the bridges.
In its 2021 five-year work plan, FDOT scheduled the replacement of both bridges by 2025, each with a price tag of $2.8 million.