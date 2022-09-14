KEY LARGO — The owners of a now-defunct Key Largo dive shop — who maintained their dive vessel in such shoddy condition that it capsized and killed a passenger — were sentenced in Miami federal court last Friday for their role in the involuntary manslaughter death of the scuba diver in 2011.
The sentencing followed guilty pleas last year after Christopher Jones and Alison Gracey were on the lam for more than a decade. Senior U.S. District Court Judge James Lawrence King sentenced Jones to 51 months of imprisonment and a three-year term of supervised release. Gracey was sentenced to the time she already has served in custody — 18.5 months and a one-year term of supervised release.
Both will be deported from the United States at the conclusion of their prison terms.
Jones, 58, and Gracey, 55, owned the Key Largo Scuba Shack, a business that operated charter scuba diving trips in the Keys from approximately June 2010 to December 2011. They operated a 24.8-foot vessel named the M/V Get Wet as part of the business.
On Dec. 18, 2011, the M/V Get Wet conducted a scuba trip with two crew members and six passengers. During their first dive stop, sea conditions went from calm to choppy and the boat operator noticed that the bilge pump had failed. As the divers re-boarded the boat after the dive, the vessel began taking on water and rolling heavily.
The Get Wet ultimately capsized and quickly sank about 30 feet to the ocean floor. During its descent, a 300-pound bench that was not properly secured to the vessel’s deck detached. Made of buoyant material, the bench sprang toward the ocean’s surface as the vessel itself sank. The two large and heavy objects collided, pinning one of the passenger’s legs against the vessel’s windshield. The passenger was trapped and drowned, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Coast Guard experts later inspected the Get Wet and found serious deficiencies. None of Get Wet’s bilge compartments including the engine spaces below the ship’s deck were watertight. The aft-most bilge space was covered by a deck plate with holes for 30 bolts, 22 of which were missing and the remaining eight were loose. The wood at the bottom of the 300-pound bench was rotten and the screws intended to secure it to the deck were too small. Beneath the deck, holes that allowed water to flow between the various bilge compartments compromised all the bulkheads. A bilge pump had been disassembled and re-assembled incorrectly, causing it to fail.
The Coast Guard’s criminal investigation following the death of the diver revealed that Jones and Gracey knew before the tragedy that the vessel needed repairs. Jones and Gracey continued operating the M/V Get Wet despite the Coast Guard notifying Jones and Gracey that the vessel needed repairs, the dive operation’s employees repeatedly informing Jones that the Get Wet flooded dangerously, the Get Wet breaking down repeatedly and equipment on the boat failing, a marine salvor towing the boat to shore on three separate occasions and the boat almost sinking with Gracey as dive master.
Shortly after the diver’s death, Jones and Gracey fled the United States and spent over 10 years moving from jurisdiction to jurisdiction, fighting extradition each time law enforcement found them, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. They were finally arrested in 2021 in Spain, where authorities took them into custody based on an Interpol Red Notice. In January 2022, Jones and Gracey were extradited to the United States to face federal charges in Southern District of Florida.