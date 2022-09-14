KEY LARGO — The owners of a now-defunct Key Largo dive shop — who maintained their dive vessel in such shoddy condition that it capsized and killed a passenger — were sentenced in Miami federal court last Friday for their role in the involuntary manslaughter death of the scuba diver in 2011.

The sentencing followed guilty pleas last year after Christopher Jones and Alison Gracey were on the lam for more than a decade. Senior U.S. District Court Judge James Lawrence King sentenced Jones to 51 months of imprisonment and a three-year term of supervised release. Gracey was sentenced to the time she already has served in custody — 18.5 months and a one-year term of supervised release.