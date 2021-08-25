KEY LARGO — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrested a Hialeah man on several spiny lobster fishery violation charges last week after he was allegedly bully netting off the Upper Keys and harvested 33 lobsters more than the daily bag limit.
FWC officers Jessica Diaz and Josh Stallings were conducting resource inspections at 2 a.m. at the Caribbean Club boat ramp when they observed a vessel approaching the ramp without any navigation lights displayed, according to the FWC.
The FWC officers observed the man, later identified as Giovanni Jesus Pirez, retrieve his vehicle and back his trailer in the water. The officers then conducted a vessel stop and a resource inspection.
Pirez told the officers he was a commercial bully net fisherman, but upon request, he was not able to produce a saltwater products license. Pirez, 36, later showed the officers a saltwater products license on his smartphone, but it did not have the bully net endorsement nor any other endorsement, according to the FWC.
Officers found 39 lobsters on Pirez’s boat, which is well over the six lobster per day limit in the Florida Keys. The registration did not show the vessel was registered as a commercial vessel either. Periz also did not have any commercial numbers or a bully netting decal, according to the FWC.
Officers ran Periz’s driver’s license number through FWC dispatch, and a dispatcher advised that the driver’s license was expired by at least a year and that Periz had a warrant for his arrest issued in Miami-Dade County, according to the FWC. Pirez had previous failure-to-appear notices on several traffic offenses in Miami-Dade County, according to the FWC.
Diaz placed Pirez under arrest, and Stallings transported him to the Plantation Key Jail for processing.
The officers arrested Pirez on charges of possession of 33 more than the spiny lobster limit, no bully net license number, no commercial registration for the vessel and no commercial numbers displayed on vessel for bully netting, according to the FWC. Pirez was also issued boating citations for safety gear. The live lobsters were photographed and released into the water.
Using a bully net is a popular nighttime fishing activity in the Florida Keys. In 2019, state fishery managers implemented a series of new rules for bully netting because of a rise in its popularity and call among commercial fishermen for tighter regulations.
The changes include requiring commercial bully net vessels be marked with the harvester’s bully net endorsement number using reflective paint or other reflective material, prohibiting trap pullers on commercial bully net vessels and prohibiting the simultaneous possession of a bully net and any underwater breathing apparatus aboard a vessel used to harvest or transport lobster for commercial purposes. The FWC updated the definition of “commercial harvester” to include the bully net endorsement.
For information on commercial spiny lobster fishery regulations, visit myfwc.com/fishing and click on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Commercial” and “Lobster.”