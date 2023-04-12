KEY LARGO — A local business owner was charged with battery, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest after a racist tirade against his white neighbor and her biracial daughter over the use of a laundry room shared by two apartments above Miller’s Village Nautical & Unique Gifts.

Dale Albert Miller, 68, faces one felony charge and two misdemeanors following the alleged incident on Tuesday, April 4, at 102291 Overseas Highway, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.