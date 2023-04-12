KEY LARGO — A local business owner was charged with battery, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest after a racist tirade against his white neighbor and her biracial daughter over the use of a laundry room shared by two apartments above Miller’s Village Nautical & Unique Gifts.
Dale Albert Miller, 68, faces one felony charge and two misdemeanors following the alleged incident on Tuesday, April 4, at 102291 Overseas Highway, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Miller, who lives in one of the apartments, also threatened to throw his neighbor off their shared balcony and burn down the building once he was out of jail, deputies reported.
The alleged incident began when Miller, who was with his wife in a hot tub on the property, objected to his 53-year-old neighbor using the laundry room after 5 p.m. He also accused the woman of allowing her dog to defecate all over the property.
Miller allegedly got out of the hot tub, grabbed a handful of unlit cigarettes from a pot and threw them at the woman’s face, before picking up a wooden pallet used as a gate and advancing with it toward the woman’s 29-year-old daughter, who had begun recording the incident on her cellphone, which included Miller calling her a racial slur and adding that he doesn’t allow Black people in his store.
Deputies responded to the scene and reviewed the recording, but the woman initially declined to press charges against Miller since they are neighbors.
Deputies later returned to the residence after the woman called to say she now wanted to press charges. She stated she was afraid for her own safety because Miller was continuing to shout at her and kept repeating, “I hate [racial slur] and I hate [racial slur] babies.”
As deputies arrested and attempted to remove Miller from the property, he struggled with them as they walked him down a flight of stairs, which posed a threat to his own safety as well as their own, reports say.
Miller then said he was having a heart attack but was medically cleared by paramedics called to the scene, reports say.