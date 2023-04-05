Nineteen mattresses are delivered to the Florida Keys Children’s Shelter.
A youngster at the Florida Keys Children’s Shelter penned a note of thanks for new mattresses.
TAVERNIER — At the center of Florida Keys’ cloudless skies and clear blue waters is a close-knit community not entirely without its challenges.
Nonetheless, it’s a community that takes care of its own as manifested by Florida Keys Children’s Shelter board member Ashley Arrabal when she aimed to replace the shelter’s worn down beds.
“At our January board meeting we discussed the need for new mattresses for the kids at our Tavernier shelter,” said Ben Kemmer, co-chief executive officer at the Florida Keys Children’s Shelter.
After the meeting, Arrabal went straight to work. She set up an online fundraiser asking for help to replace the twin mattresses housed at the shelter and the community rallied around her.
Arrabal was humbled by the $5,475 that she raised. That entire amount went directly to tangible furnishings at the shelter.
“The kids are so happy,” Arrabal said. “I still cannot believe how quickly it happened. I am truly blessed.”
The Florida Keys Children’s Shelter has served the area’s abused, abandoned and neglected children for nearly 40 years.
“The Florida Keys Children Shelter is blessed to have such an engaged and generous board of directors,” Kemmer said.
“With the help of our wonderful community, Ashley raised enough funds within a 24 -hour period to purchase 19 mattresses as well as mattress protectors.
“Of course, we also need to thank Chris Elwell and Royal Furniture for their charity and helping us make this happen.”
Arrabal said she is happy knowing that the children who reside at the shelter are not only safe in their beds but that they are comfortable, too.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.