KEY LARGO — As Christians observe Good Friday, on Friday, April 15, First Baptist Church of Key Largo will host “Journey to the Cross,” a 10-stop tour recalling Jesus Christ’s crucifixion.
The inaugural program will be held on the church property at 99001 Overseas Highway.
“Good Friday for Christians is the day we remember his death on the cross. It leads to a more somber ending because Good Friday ends with his death,” said Pastor Charles Rosenbalm.
The idea is based upon the Stations of the Cross, a devotional practice common to Catholic churches involving 14 pictures portraying events in the Passion of Christ, from his condemnation by Pontius Pilate to his entombment.
First Baptist Church’s 10 interactive exhibits will weave through the interior of the sanctuary and the outdoor breezeway of the building. The event will take place from 4 to 6:50 p.m. Groups of one to six individuals can reserve space by visiting the church website at fbckl.com.
Each group will embark on the tour at 10-minute intervals following the onset of the event.
“The ‘Journey to the Cross’ will basically trace the last hours of Jesus, from his Last Supper of the disciples to the garden to his betrayal, to his trial, to his scourging, to Peter’s denial, his carrying the cross, dying on the cross and placement in the tomb,” Rosenbalm said.
Volunteers from the church have been hard at work building the stations preceding the big day. The tour is self-guided, but representatives from the church will be present to attend to any inquiries visitors may have.
“My hope is that this will make Easter a more memorable experience for those who do this by remembering what Jesus went through before dying on the cross. It makes his resurrection and salvation that much more meaningful,” Rosenbalm said.
Following Good Friday, Easter Sunday services will be held April 17, starting with a 6:45 a.m. sunrise service at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park’s Far Beach, followed by a 9 a.m. service in the First Baptist sanctuary.
Park gates close at 6:55 a.m. for the sunrise service and parking is limited. “Please carpool if you come,” the pastor said.
A continental breakfast including danishes, coffee, fruit and juice will be served at 8 a.m. in the breezeway of the church between the two services.
For more information, call the church office at 305-451-2265.