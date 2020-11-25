PLANTATION KEY — The Agency for Health Care Administration, the state government agency that oversees licensed healthcare facilities, found during an unannounced site visit last month that Crystal Health & Rehab Center had violated more rules and laws regarding the health and wellbeing of residents living there.
The skilled nursing facility has had repeated violations in the last several months, several of which were due to the center’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Recent complaints about a lack of adequate care at the center from Stephanie Matlock Fouts, whose mother, Nancy, suffered severe weight loss there, as well as from others with family members at the center, appear to be validated by the agency’s findings.
At least one resident had been found in the middle of the night on the floor after falling out of bed and the bed subsequently had never been lowered. The facility also failed to “provide timely interventions to prevent on-going rapid weight loss” for at least two residents ,according to the report.
Matlock Fouts’ 81-year-old mother had lost a little more than 40 pounds in the span of about two months.
When the state’s ban on visitations to nursing homes over COVID-19 concerns was lifted, Matlock Fouts went to visit her mother and was horrified of the condition she was in.
She took her mother immediately to the hospital where she received a feeding tube and spent more than two weeks recuperating. Nancy Matlock has since been relocated to a different live-in facility where she is stable.
“Her life has forever been altered since she was healthy in July and August,” said Matlock Fouts.
There was a failure in communication between the dietitian and the nursing staff, according to the report. The result was Matlock’s rapid weight loss. Her primary care physician was never notified, the agency found.
Crystal Health & Rehab failed to meet its requirement of offering a therapeutic diet when a resident has a nutritional problem, fluids were not given to residents suffering from dehydration and medication doses were observed as missed, the agency reported.
Residents dependent on staff for nutritional needs were left to starve.
Jake Walden, who co-owns Crystal Health, previously defended the facility by saying the photos of Matlock Fouts’ mother posted on social media “were not taken in our facility.”
“Privacy laws prevent us from engaging in this kind of discussion with the media,” he stated in an email. “We are always available and happy to discuss issues with direct family members. High-quality care and patient safety is our highest priority.”
Three negligence cases are pending against Crystal Health & Rehabilitation Center in Monroe County.