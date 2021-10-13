PLANTATION KEY — Fifty years ago, the radio played new releases “Stairway to Heaven” and “Riders on the Storm,” Muhammed Ali lost to Joe Frazier, Walt Disney World opened, and in a sleepy fishing village, a small class graduated from Coral Shores High School that, half a century later, remain friends.
There were 86 graduates that year and a little less than half were able to attend the reunion held at Island Grill last weekend.
“We’ve had children, grandchildren, we worked and lived through the good times and survived the bad times,” said Mike Horn. “I’m so grateful that each of you have a place in my heart and have shaped my life to who I am now.”
Horn is now mayor of Lewisville, North Carolina. He’s one of the group that travelled to be with friends.
“Monica [Parker] and Chuck Edgar rode their motorcycle all the way from South Carolina. Katie Pruett came from Arizona with her son and her fiancé. Dennis Burchell is from Texas. We have others from Texas and Georgia and some who still live here, like Bill “Smokey” Weaver,” said reunion coordinator Pam Bates.
“We get together every five years. We last met in 2016 but we didn’t have as many people come because Hurricane Matthew came through. We’re celebrating a birthday tonight as well. Jim Bangma turns 68 today. I can honestly say, he’s the only one of my classmates I can look up to. He’s 6 feet, 6 inches,” said Bates, who is 6 feet tall.
“The community has been wonderful and so accommodating.”
Leslie Lang, whose family owned the Holiday House, helps Bates with the reunions. She keeps an alumni directory on file and reaches out to classmates by phone.
“There were a few who couldn’t make it and some we just couldn’t get a hold of,” she said. “This is one of the craziest classes. We are a tight-knit class. We ran wild in the streets and out on boats.”
The result: 36 alumni attended including a few from other graduating classes.
Before dinner, the group paused to honor the 16 classmates who have passed with a plaque. They are Cecelia Eby, Eugene Ehrenkaufer, Clyde Heddings, Robert E. Hollenbeck, Rob Hyatt, Clark E. Jones, Margaret Kemp, Pete Merritt, Marty Niles, Jackie Ralston, Beverly Mills Scott, Karen Sheppard, Candy Thurman, Mark Tittle, Steve Tobi and Sam Vaughn.
“In loving memory of those who are not here today, but who will remain forever present in our hearts,” Horn read.
Kristi Bucklew, whose parents built the La Jolla Resort and the Trading Post, left the Keys in 1967 for Arizona.
“I came down every summer. I worked hard to come and play here. I would stay at Cheeca usually,” Bucklew said.
“I got out as soon as I could, but I always came back,” she said about living in the Keys. “There was nothing to do here growing up, but looking back, it was great place to grow up.”
She now lives in Clearwater.
To stay in touch with the Class of ’71, contact Bates at pambates@bellsouth.net.