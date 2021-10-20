A Coast Guard Station Islamorada rescue crew arrives on scene of a vessel fire in the vicinity of Whale Harbor Channel in Islamorada on Wednesday, Oct. 13. A Good Samaritan rescued the two people who were on board.
ISLAMORADA — A good Samaritan rescued two people near Whale Harbor Channel on Wednesday, Oct. 13, after their vessel caught fire.
The rescued suffered minor injuries and declined medical care.
U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada and a commercial salvage crew extinguished the fire before it affected other boats in the area.
The good Samaritan radioed Coast Guard watchstanders at 2:18 p.m. to report the 26-foot vessel fire with two people aboard.
“With the good Samaritan rescuing the two people, our biggest concern was keeping the vessel from drifting toward other boats in the area and the mangroves,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Venero, coxswain, Station Islamorada.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Personnel from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also responded to the scene.
The Coast Guard reminds boaters it is important to make every effort to prevent fires, to have the equipment on board to extinguish fires and to know what quick action to take should one occur, including having a plan in place should boaters need to abandon ship.
Boaters can learn more about fire safety regulations and fighting specific types of fires on board by taking a Boating Skills and Seamanship Course offered through the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Visit cgaux.org/boatinged to find a location.