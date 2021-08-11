KEY LARGO — A crowd of stakeholders, community leaders and other invited guests gathered last Thursday at the newly constructed Upper Keys Center of the College of the Florida Keys to commemorate its opening and celebrate a years-long effort to bring higher education to its own campus finally coming to fruition.
“We’ve only got two working toilets,” Dr. Jonathan Gueverra, president and CEO of the college, quipped to a crowd of about 100 gathered in the new building. “But we have all the flags out front. The U.S. flag, the state, the college. The elevator works. But at the end of the day, you all asked and it is now delivered.”
The 38,000-square-foot center has multi-use classrooms, a science lab, a nursing education area, a wing for law enforcement training and a student learning center with quiet study areas and will have computers available for students. Classes will begin Aug. 19, fulfilling a lengthy effort by the college to make sure its Upper Keys students didn’t have to travel all the way to the main campus in Key West. Previously, Upper Keys students were taking classes in a small wing of Coral Shores High School.
Construction was made possible through a $16 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration as well as through privately raised funds from local sources.
Many in attendance expressed how the new building is a mark of the progress the college has made. Messages of congratulations were sent by U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott from Washington. U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez sent a staffer to present a congressional record that will be enshrined in the halls of Congress.
State Rep. Jim Mooney commended Gueverra and the efforts it took to build the new structure, which is on the former site of a Shell World gift shop.
“The curriculum I have seen so far is going to go lock step with what the leadership in Tallahassee is looking for,” Mooney said. “And that is to create jobs and performance level, entry jobs and ownership, creating more jobs, creating more jobs, creating more jobs.”
The college has a partnership with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Many in Keys law enforcement are graduates of the college, and law enforcement is one of the main components of its curriculum.
“The majority of my men and women who work with the sheriff’s office started their career at the college of the Florida Keys, myself as well,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “Like everyone else right now we are struggling for manpower allocation and trying to get employees, so this campus is so important to me.”
Ramsay said he hopes the Upper Keys campus will encourage locals to stay in the Keys and not be driven to the mainland in search of higher education. Ramsay remarked on how far the college has come since his time as a student in the main campus in the 1980s. The college began as Florida Keys Community College but now offers several four-year bachelor degrees.
Dr. Craig Titus, part of the college’s English faculty, has taught previously at a college that had older facilities.
“In a past life, some years ago, I taught at a wonderful little university in the Midwest, which had deferred maintenance apparently until the end of time,” Titus said, referring to his time teaching at Drury University of Springfield, Missouri. Titus said the buildings were old and students complained to him of their ragged aesthetic.
“I would say to them over and over again, ‘Look, it does not matter what this place looks like. All we need is a room with a roof and each other and we can get an excellent education,’” Titus said.
Titus said he and his students, sharing in their loathing of the limited space, formed a tight-knit and valuable community.
Years later, Titus was working at Purdue University, a large and well-funded university known for its many astronaut alumni, including Neil Armstrong. The technology in the classrooms and libraries was state-of-the-art.
“However, it did not have much of a community, it was sort of a cold and lonely place,” Titus said.
The moral of his story was that in the new building in Key Largo, he believes the school has “the best of both worlds” — a close community with up-to-date facilities.
Its offerings will have a focus on nursing, law enforcement, business and trades, all of which are conducive to the job market in Monroe County.
Two bachelor’s degrees will be offered to start, one in nursing and another in supervision. Apprenticeships will be available in fields such as HVAC, plumbing and electrician work. Project Access, a program that offers education to adults with intellectual disabilities, will also be expanding to the Upper Keys Center.
The Upper Keys Center will hold open house events for the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, and Thursday, Aug. 12.