KEY LARGO — At a virtual event last week, officials from the College of the Florida Keys outlined what programs will be offered at the new Upper Keys campus that is set to open in August.
The programs had a focus on healthcare, law enforcement and business. Project ACCESS will be coming to the Upper Keys as well, a program for students with intellectual disabilities that provides help with academics, social activities and living skills, among other things, said Karen Powers, an academic advisor at the college.
Two bachelor’s degrees will be offered to start at the Upper Keys campus. They will be a Bachelor of Science in nursing, a 100% online program geared toward those already working in nursing, and a Bachelor of Applied Science in supervision and management. For that degree, students will have to already have completed an associate’s degree.
The campus will be offering several associate’s degree programs. Among the most popular of those programs, according to Powers, is general studies. This is a 60-credit program, with 18 credits of electives, that prepares a student for easy transfer into a bachelor program. The College of the Florida Keys has partnerships with all public universities in Florida to facilitate an easy credit transfer.
Other associate’s programs include nursing, which gives students everything they need to apply for exams to become a registered nurse. An associate’s degree in business administration, Powers said, focuses on accounting, marketing, entrepreneurship, management and economics. Associate’s degrees in hospitality and ecotourism management are also planned.
The law enforcement program, a staple of the original Key West campus that includes Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay as an alumni, will be offered at the Key Largo campus.
The campus also will be offering apprenticeships in electrical, plumbing, carpentry and HVAC. It will also carry an applied technical diploma for those who want to become an emergency medical technician, a paramedic certificate and several certificates in business and hospitality studies.
Director of Recruitment Marissa Owens said the college is more affordable on average than the larger public universities throughout the state.
According to slides shown at the event, the average annual cost at the College of the Florida Keys is $8,356, compared to $22,514 at a public university in Florida. These costs factor in tuition, fees, books, supplies and transportation.
Owens said that the college’s main campus recently restarted its athletics program with a swim team and unveiled a new mascot, Shel the Tuga, which is a sea turtle.