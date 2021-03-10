KEY LARGO — Areas of degraded infrastructure at the decade-old sewer plant, which processes nearly 2 million gallons of sewage a day, will get a fresh coat of sealant for an estimated $632,500.
The UV coating on the Sequence Batch Reactor tanks are corroding from the warm salty air, according to Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District engineer Ed Castle.
These are the three huge round structures visible from a distance.
“The wastewater plant was largely finished, as far as construction goes, 10 to 12 years ago depending on which structure you’re looking at. Standards coatings for wastewater applications were used, but they’re 10 to 12 years old now and we’ve got a lot of problems with corrosion,” Castle said.
“As coatings begin to break down, it can endanger the concrete through hydrogen sulfide attack, which we’ve seen and had experience with, and also with chloride attack with all the salt in the air down here. If you get breeches in your coating, and the water carries the salt into the rebar, you get into spalling issues.”
The headworks structure, the three SBR tanks, the effluent equalization tank, the digester tank and possibly the operations building as an alternate are proposed in the project scope.
The funds have been budgeted in capital improvements. The coating would keep chemicals from leaching into the concrete.
“It’s been in my experience sitting here for the last four years [that] what we approve today isn’t what we pay tomorrow. There’s always hidden things that pop up,” Commissioner Sue Heim said.
She questioned some of the work proposed for the headworks bypass system, which was renovated last year and which led to staff discovering the concrete erosion to that area.
“At this point, this looks like a fake complaint,” she said.
A formal vote on the concrete coating will be taken at the next meeting.
Also at the next meeting, a formal vote is planned on the ongoing fire alarm communications construction.
The district considered consolidating the alarms throughout the vacuum stations to reduce monitoring costs but determined that individual systems would need to be installed throughout the eight district-owned buildings. A communication microphone to be installed at the operations building has also been added to the project for an additional $5,920.
“The largest insurance risk to the sewer district is fire,” General Manager Peter Rosasco said.
The next meeting is at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.