CRAIG KEY — Property records show that Elite Island has purchased half of the small offshore island along mile marker 71 between Lower Matecumbe and Long keys. The corporation paid $8,304,200 for one of the two 1.5-acre lots.
A permit submitted to the building department in early 2018 to replace a 9,737-square-foot single-family residence with 8,011 square feet devoted to a first floor, 812 square feet for a second floor and a 914-square-foot “captain’s quarters” with a metal roof and paver driveway remains open.
The plans call for six bedrooms, six full baths, two half baths, an exercise room, a full entertainment room, glass solarium, tackle room, three-car garage and guest quarters above the garage, as well as a 300-foot deep-water, protected boat basin and a 106-foot of concrete dock. The listing price is $14.5 million on beachhouse.com.
“This is a unique opportunity for a buyer to participate in this exciting project, affording a buyer the option to choose their interior finishes, based on their personal preferences, within a specified budget,” the website says.
There will also be a large swimming pool. Emails sent to Elite Island for more information were not returned.
On the northern end of the island remains an abandoned mansion. The island was dredged and filled around 1955 when more space was needed on Craig Key to host fishing excursions from Miami, according to Keys historian Jerry Wilkinson.
Trips to what was then known as “Camp Panama” included meals, lodging, a boat, fishing tackle and a guide from $12 to $15 a day in the early 1930s, which attracted President Herbert Hoover who held one term in office from 1929 to 1933.
“When he would visit, he needed to receive his mail, so they added a post office at the time and it was called Craig,” said Brad Bertelli, curator of the Keys History and Discovery Center in Islamorada.
The other island to the northeast was dredged and filled by Floyd Lambert of Marathon sometime later.
The two islands that connected to the J-shape hook of land eventually became known as Craig Key.
“It wasn’t until 1971 that it (officially) became Craig Key. Most of the locals had already known it as that by that time anyway,” Bertelli said.
The 1935 census lists Craig with 21 residents. R.W. Craig was listed as manager/fishery and Mrs. Dorothy Craig as postmistress. R.W. Craig also served as the first Upper Keys county commissioner from 1938 to 1942.
“Recent rebuilding (2009) of the Overseas Highway by the Florida Department of Transportation removed all remaining traces of Craig, Florida, other than the two islands. For those who knew, a Florida almond tree was there,” Wilkinson wrote on his keyshistory.org website. “Time has no memory.”