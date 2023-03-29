KEY LARGO — A construction worker was killed Tuesday, Marcy 21, after a construction crane fell during dock work at a local home, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Jose Eduardo Reyes Ponce, 29, of Homestead, was killed while working at the Mutiny Place subdivision, sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Upper Keys Marine Construction employees were using a crane to work on dock pilings in the water when the incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Mutiny Place.
Ponce was pronounced dead at the scene.
Foul play does not appear to be a factor in the incident. Autopsy results are pending.
