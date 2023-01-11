UPPER KEYS — Two proposed developments continued to move through a multi-step permit approval process last week with separate online public input meetings.
Each project has drawn pushback from surrounding neighbors due primarily to traffic and quality of life concerns, while others question the need for the proposed commercial uses — a supermarket about a mile from an existing one and a gas station next door to another.
Monroe County planning staff has found that the proposal to create a new commercial zoning district to allow a supermarket with adjacent affordable housing in Tavernier is inconsistent with community character and the Monroe County 2030 Comprehensive Plan.
The applicant and property owner, Cemex/Singletary Concrete Products Inc., is seeking to build a 64,000-square-foot grocery and liquor store at the old Cemex plant, along with 86 affordable housing units at the back end of the parcel at 92501 Overseas Highway.
It is asking the Monroe County Commission to amend the county’s land use district zoning map to create a special commercial overlay that would allow up to 70,000 square feet of commercial retail space in an area where no more than 10,000 square feet is currently allowed.
“Staff anticipates the proposed amendment will result in an adverse community change to Tavernier,” an Oct. 25 planning staff report states.
Concerns expressed by the public include the plan’s apparent inconsistency with the county-adopted Tavernier Livable Communizes Plan, which seeks to preserve Tavernier’s small-town atmosphere in part by preventing expansive commercial development. Additional concerns include increased traffic, a lack of county building allocations to accommodate the affordable housing proposal, U.S. 1 egress and ingress issues, and environmental impacts.
Residents have noted that the small Tavernier community already has a Winn-Dixie.
Bart Smith with Smith Hawks is the agent for the property owner, developer and purchaser, the Toppino family. He has said the project will help address the county’s affordable housing crisis by providing deed-restricted dwelling units.
Considering the size and scope of the project, a major conditional use permit is also required, which must undergo a separate code and compliance review, public input and a Monroe County Planning Commission vote.
A plan to build a gas station next to an existing one in Key Largo continues to draw opposition from neighbors. In November, the applicant, Axis Infrastructure, made some changes in November to address planning staff concerns.
The applicant is seeking a major conditional use permit to build a 4,872-square-foot 7-Eleven with 10 covered fuel pumps at 98200 Overseas Highway, where Anthony’s Ladies Apparel is located.
The project would include a proposed 30 parking spaces, a boat fueling station on the western end, a dumpster pad and two entrances on both the northbound and southbound end of Overseas Highway.
The 7-Eleven, which would potentially generate 257 estimated trips per day compared to the current 66 at Anthony’s, has been met with opposition from residential neighbors, who question why another gas station is needed where convenience store/gas stations already exist.
Marathon Gas, located at 98210 Overseas Highway, is just 257 feet away from the 7-Eleven site, while Tom Thumb is 0.3 miles away.
In November, the county asked the applicant for FDOT authorization of its proposed drive modifications, signs and deceleration lanes on FDOT right of way. Axis has removed the previously proposed turn lanes at this time, noting that reducing four left in/left out driveways to an entrance only and exit for each direction of U.S. 1 is still under review by FDOT. Staff also noted that the applicant’s proposed loading zone must be located entirely on the same property, not on public right of way or on proposed parking spaces. According to Axis, the loading zone has been moved in front of the lone pump at the southern end of the site.