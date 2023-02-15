Marcie
ISLAMORADA — A 54-year-old local live-aboard was arrested last Wednesday on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to the 73000 block of the Overseas Highway at approximately 11 p.m. regarding a domestic argument.
Michael Lawrence Marcie was located as well as a 54-year-old woman, who claimed Marcie sprayed her in the face with bug spray, reports say. Evidence at the scene corroborated her story, deputies said.
A shotgun, a .22-caliber pistol and two .380-caliber pistols, along with ammunition for all, were found in the vessel, reports say.
Marcie has multiple felony convictions in Florida and South Carolina.
