ISLAMORADA — An amended agenda added one more land dedication to the village of Islamorada in exchange for points toward earning a Building Permit Allocation System allocation, to total seven. Upon review Village Councilman Mark Gregg threw a late-night curveball before the hearing. The council, however, still accepted the lot donations.
“To be perfectly clear, this is an acceptance of lot donations in conjunction with a pending application for the building permit allocation system. It is not approval of the allocation. It simply allows the individual applicant to join the waiting list for future consideration by the Village Council. It simply allows them to get on the waiting list like anybody else who submitted an application for an allocation without a land dedication,” said Planning Director Daniel Gulizio.
The village has debated on whether to extend its BPAS allocations beyond buildout in July 2023 and deliberated how to mitigate against takings claims, when no more state-issued building permits may be awarded to property owners seeking to build homes.
The village has been wracked with land dedications in the last two months as its stock of moderate rate residential allocations have dwindled to 28 with about 80 home builders in line.
“My concern with this, is why? Without asking each individual why they decided that this time, based on the reality of where we are and the possibility of permitting being ceased at some point in the near future,” said Councilman David Webb.
Mayor Pete Bacheler asked staff at what point they should start to give written notice that there is no guarantee that there’s going to be a permit available at any time.
After disclosing that he would not be voting on the seven lot dedications since he’s in line for a permit, Gregg said he’s been puzzled over the controversy the program has stirred, aside from how those with additional points can leapfrog others in the allocation queue.
Each lot dedication gains home builders at least 10 points toward their allocation.
“I was on the council when we passed the original lot dedication ordinance in 2002 and I was on the LPA [Local Planning Agency] when we added the provision to increase the dedication points from two to 10 (in 2019) and we never imagined that we were going to have this gold rush situation and that some of the properties would be environmentally sensitive,” Gregg said.
“If I were to vote, I would vote in favor of each and every one of these being approved tonight but I’m going to add on a little condition to that.”
He chose Tab X as one of the seven to explain his condition.
“The issue that I discovered is that some of the lots that we have here have scores that may or may not have been considered for all of the environmental factors that we are required to review by the code. In particular, there are some environmental matters that deal with endangered species. If your property is affected by this, it results in negative points,” Gregg said.
A range between two and 10 points are deducted if the property hosts threatened and or endangered species such as the piping plover or nesting sea turtles. Gregg referred to a section of the code pertaining to state and federally threatened endangered species maps that the village is supposed to maintain.
“One is for plants and one is for animals. … Our current way we do things does not involve reviewing the maps because we don’t have them and it only reviews things on a federal level. It does not review things on a state level,” Gregg said.
What called the matter to Gregg’s attention is a property seeking a building permit at a known turtle nest site.
“We did not correctly evaluate the endangered species component of our code because we don’t have the maps. We have them, but we can’t find them,” Gregg said.
The oversized printed maps had been digitized some time ago and are somewhere on the “M” drive, according to Gregg.
“We move forward with these applications tonight on the condition that we look for the maps, find them, but we ask the staff to review the scoring with the endangered species component of the BPAS evaluation and make any appropriate adjustments for any allocations if those are given out.”
Webb asked if the village would be reviewing all the permits in regards to the endangered species act and not just the land dedication ones.
“If we left out an evaluation factor on any of these requests, then we need to address them. All I’m suggesting is that we do it for everybody,” he said.
Developers are proposing single-family homes at 6 Flamingo Hammock Road and 7 Flamingo Hammock Road in exchange for a vacant lots at 30 and 31 Flamingo Hammock Road; a home at 229 Coral Road in exchange for property at 186 Fontaine Drive; a home at 17 Flamingo Hammock Road in exchange for a vacant parcel in the Plantation Beach Subdivision; a home at 206 Plantation Ave. for a lot at 180 Bougainvillea St.; a home at 184 Venetian Drive in exchange for the deed on 312 North Dr.; a home at 82601 Overseas Highway in exchange for a vacant lot at 106 Palm Lane.
“I’m not entirely sure if we shouldn’t vote on it the way it is now without taking in Mark’s comments, as to not upset the apple cart,” Bacheler said. “I’d like to move forward and vote on each one tonight. I don’t want half the people to be voted on one way and half the people voted on another way.”
All seven lot dedications were approved 4-0 vote with Gregg abstaining.