ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council voted 4-0 to adopt a $47 million spending plan and 3.00 millage rate for fiscal year 2022-23 during its second and final public hearing Monday, Sept. 19.
Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal was absent due to an undisclosed injury.
The millage rate will remain the same as was set in the 2021-22 budget, but Islamorada will see a $2.3 million increase in property tax collection in the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal year budget, totaling $14.6 million, due to an $8 million rise in assessed property values.
The $14.6 million figure is 15.8% more than the $12.3 million raised in the current fiscal year.
Village Manager Ted Yates said that the 3.00 millage rate ($300 per $100,000 in taxable property value) would only result in a $6.38 increase for a homesteaded, million-dollar home.
The rolled-back rate, which would have resulted in no net increase in tax revenue over the current year, was 2.5449, or $254.49 per $100,000 in taxable property value.
The passing of the millage and budget didn’t come without debate from the community and hot takes on the matter from council members.
Mayor Peter Bacheler’s top concern? Keeping the millage rate at 3.00 so that the village could stockpile reserves in the event of a hurricane.
“A (past) hurricane came along and the Keys were really messed up. And guess who didn’t have any money? Monroe County didn’t have any money. Guess who did have money? The village of Islamorada,” he said.
“We didn’t have any problems getting loans. We could do things right away. We cleared and paid for the streets, the debris and the trash pickup. That was all taken care of by the hurricane fund created because one councilwoman maintained that we should not be without it.”
Before a vote came to passage, Councilman David Webb addressed claims that taxes would skyrocket by 17.88% for all property owners. That percentage is how much additional tax revenue will be raised over the current year by the 3.00 millage rate, an increase not equally shared by all property owners.
Homesteaded properties will see a much lower tax increase as noted by Yates, while second-home owners and commercial properties will pay a larger share.
“What disappoints me about this debate is the deceit and deception being raised by some people to make it look like we’re trying to raise the taxes,” he said.
Councilman Mark Gregg continued to voice his advocacy for pay raises for village employees.
A 7% raise was included in the budget for those making $100,000 or less, with a 6% pay bump being afforded to village employees making six figures or more in the newly-approved $47 million budget.
The councilman has previously pointed out that a high turnover rate of employees can be a detriment to any business, a sentiment that also rings true for the village, he said.
Webb agreed that fair compensation allowing employees to continue for 10-15 years and establish their families, homes and comfort was much needed.
Several other items were approved to become part of the fiscal year budget, including $7.7 million in the fund balance for emergencies and $3.8 million for other uses, totaling $12.6 million for the unassigned fund balance; along with expenditures in the special revenue account including solid waste, transportation, affordable housing and building funds totaling $7.5 million, with $351,000 of the transfer fund going toward ride-share service Freebee, a company provide rides free-of-charge to residents and tourists ranging from Lower Matecumbe Key to Tavernier.
The price tag for capital projects expenses totals $14.3 million, with debt service expenses set at $828,000 and enterprise fund expenses allocated at $20.5 million.
Then, other expenditures in the budget that were approved included $108,000 in lobbying services with GrayRobinson, $105,000 for decorations in Founders Parks and other village areas during holiday season, and $72,000 for the second year of a social media pilot project for the village spearheaded by Attention Media.