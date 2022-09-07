Logo

ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council will present the first of two budget hearings for fiscal year 2022-23 at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Founders Park Community Center, mile marker 87, bayside. The second hearing is set for Sept. 19 at the same time and place.

The council will consider adopting a 3.0 millage rate, which would generate 17.8% more than the current year in property tax revenue due to rising property values. The council will also be asked to approve a general fund budget for $19.8 million, as well as special revenue, capital projects and enterprise funds, as well as debt service, that all together total $75.3 million. Proposed operating budget expenditures are 8.7% higher than this year’s spending.

lee.wardlaw@keysnews.com