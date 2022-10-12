ISLAMORADA — Last week’s Village Council Candidate Forum, hosted by the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce, featured candidates fielding 17 questions from a moderator in a precursor to the Nov. 8 election that will see a battle for all five council seats.
For Seat 1, incumbent Buddy Pinder will face challenger Suzanne Miller. Incumbent Mark Gregg will take on Mary Barley to determine Seat 2. Incumbent Pete Bacheler faces Elizabeth Jolin in an effort to retain Seat 3. Incumbent Henry Rosenthal will have to fend off several opponents to retain Seat 4, which includes challengers Angel Borden, Deb Gillis, John Timura and Casey Watkins. Incumbent David Webb will face off against Sharon Mahoney and Tom Raffanello for the fifth and final seat.
With decision day for the island chain less than a month away, the Florida Keys Free Press will roll out a series of reports on the forum to prepare citizens for the election, featuring candidates’ answers to several hot-button issues raised by the moderator at the debate.
The first question: “The budget was recently approved for the village. Let us know what items you would have addressed specifically and what changes might we expect you to propose next year.”
Pinder, who voted to approve the 3.0 millage rate, which will result in the collection of 17.88% more in tax revenue in fiscal year 2022-23, said:
“I was torn on the 3 mills. I went back and forth on this, but I would say, at the end of the day, we did the right thing,” he said.
That’s because of the financial insurance that the extra funds provide in case of an emergency such as a hurricane, he explained.
“I think we did the right thing, because let me tell you, after looking at the west coast, and what is going on over there right now, where would we be today if something like Ian had hit?” he asked. “I’m very comfortable with what we did, I believe we did the right thing.”
Miller didn’t agree with her opponent.
“The budget provided the same millage as last year, but the value of Islamorada (property) went up 17%. So, there is a significant increase in the amount of money that we will have to spend. I was opposed to that. I think we will need to be more efficient. I don’t think that we need to tax the people that are struggling to pay for their gas, their food and everything else. We need to show them a little courtesy,” she said.
In the Seat 2 battle, Gregg, who also agreed to the tax rate, expressed a similar opinion to that of Pinder.
“As one who voted in favor of the budget, I have very few problems with it,” Gregg said, explaining that a higher reserve balance would help provide for more protection against a potential future hurricane.
He did point out, though, that he wanted more funds available for affordable housing and land purchases to further protect the environment.
Barley differed on the issue from Gregg.
She instead asked what returns Islamorada residents have received from the investment of their tax dollars, noting that overall tax collections have increased 64% since 2018. She followed that with a campaign statement: “I have the dedication, strength and experience to make sure that hard-earned dollars are accounts done and spent wisely. Critical projects need to have a dedicated fund.”
Bacheler, who is honorary mayor, agreed other sitting officials that the millage rate was necessary.
“I’m one of the ones who voted for the current budget. It’s where it needs to be. We needed to do that for several different reasons. They were all logical reasons. Next year, I want to be just as careful with the budget as we were this year, for lots of good reasons. Hurricanes are very, very important. We just saw that. There were some things I was very strong about, (including the fact) that we have a fund that helps us get over those times,” Bacheler said.
Meanwhile, Jolin, suggested that the council is not listening to the public when it comes to the budget and other matters..
“We do not have a rich culture of opportunity for village residents to voice their opinion and have that being incorporated into the policies,” Jolin said.
The loaded Seat 4 offered a myriad of answers.
During the introduction period preceding the debate, Rosenthal, who is honorary vice mayor, had different ideas than the other incumbents about the millage rate.
Rosenthal said the millage rate should have been set at 2.5, and in his mind, that the savings should be instead passed onto the hardworking citizens of Islamorada.
“The amount of money we get from waste management ($800,000), it goes into the general fund. That money should be given back to the voters of this town,” he said.
Borden said that the village should not be raising taxes on residents and collecting more money but instead implementing salary caps and working to reduce expenditures.
“We’re not the federal government that keeps growing and spending money. We need to be more fiscally responsible. We also need to take better care of our business at hand, which does not necessarily mean more code enforcement. We need to work smarter, harder and more diligently, and stop the waste that is going on,” she said.
Gillis expressed a desire to set the emergency fund back at 40%, stating the importance of having a strong fund balance during Hurricane Irma in 2017 when she previously served on the council.
She also expressed the desire to provide more services for residents. “I believe that we ought to make sure that we’re providing money for things to citizens such as Freebee transportation and the Good Health Clinic, and things along those lines,” she said.
Timura proposed more targeted spending, with funds being allocated to law enforcement infrastructure, even suggesting the village provide housing for officers.
“We’ve got our teachers and first responders. We need to start paying attention to the people that might save our lives someday,” he said.
Watkins, meanwhile, was focused on contracts. “We must implement long-term, cost-efficient, service contracts whose increases have actual annual caps, with the ability, locally, to secure workforce housing,” he said.
In the fifth and final seat, Webb had a similar response to the majority of the sitting council. “It’s important to realize that 70% of the budget is spent on salaries,” he said.
And for those complaining about increasing taxes, he said this: “You have to pay a bit more tax, but you would not want your home value to decrease by 30% to pay less tax,” referring to the fact that while taxes are rising because home values are.
Meanwhile, Mahoney said, “I feel like we’re not gearing ourselves for taking care of the people who live here, from housing to the price of food. These are the people that are going to continue to build Islamorada. We need to continue to take care of them,” she said.
Raffanello flipped the script during his allotted time, suggesting a further internal problem with local government.
“I’m more of a fundamentalist. I think the system is broken the way that it is. There aren’t any subcommittees, there aren’t any workshops where the public can (find out) how different individual (items) are getting funded. We need to go back to square one with the budget,” he said.
The second question involved the use of the large piece of commercial real estate at 81981 Overseas Highway (formerly Island Silver and Spice) that was purchased by the village.
Pinder said the parcel was formerly being considered by 7-Eleven and Dunkin, two large corporations that he didn’t want to see there.
“Forget that,” he said.
On his proposal for the parcel: “I think we should do a public-private partnership, where we sell it and we do affordable housing, retail and parking. We can control that because we own it and we can work the conditions,” he said.
Miller also had pragmatic ideas for the parcel.
“I think that this is the perfect opportunity to bring together the community with a lot of ideas, and make it a community effort to make it something that is really outstanding for the town. It’s a really amazing location, and I think everybody should be involved in the end result,” she said.
Among the Seat 2 candidates, Gregg said he approved of the village’s purchase of the property, with one primary reason in mind.
“Because it was under attack to be purchased by a developer who wanted something that was (not in agreement) with our use,” he said. “Now that we have our hands on it, I think we should sell it to a developer who wants to do a mixed use, with affordable housing upstairs and some commercial downstairs, and use the proceeds to purchase some land for affordable housing and to protect environmentally sensitive properties.”
Barley’s suggestion was: “I’m going to be a little different. I think you should have a parking lot on bottom, commercial on the second floor, affordable housing on the third. ... We should build this so we have real workforce housing that we’ve let go of all these years.”
Seat 3 candidate Bacheler suggested a 50-50 split for the property, with one portion to be used as an affordable housing unit and the other as a parking lot. But he said he is open to public discourse in regard on what to do with the property.
“There’s a lot of other good ideas that the public could come up with. That could be very worthwhile, and I’m in favor of starting those (workshops) to go over that,” Bacheler said.
Jolin pointed to the purchase as revealing a fundamental flaw in village operations.
“Ideally, if the town would have had a strategic plan in place, that would have prompted us to identify the property prior to being forced to purchase it,” she said.
However, the past is the past, and moving forward, she’s glad that the parcel is in Islamorada’s hands. The next step is up to the residents, she said.
“Without a doubt, we have to come up with an innovative, multi-purpose use. It is not my job as a councilperson to identify those needs. It would be the job of the community to weigh in and make those decisions,” she said.
In the Seat 4 race, Rosenthal said he was 100% opposed to a parking lot.
“I travel around the world, and every little town has a town square. That’s what I want to see there. A nice, friendly town square, where people can congregate,” he said.
Borden hopes to use a combination of parking, residences and businesses, with hopes that the parcel won’t be unfairly allocated to a select number of businesses. Borden suggested a public-private partnership, with hopes of buying environmental lands from funds the parcel would provide.
“Let’s use some of that to purchase our big, green pieces of land,” she said.
Timura was met with laughs when suggesting the village sell the parcel for $3 million.
“It’s not funny, it’s realistic. (Then) take two of the $3 million, give it back to the taxpayers and cut our millage rates. We’re paying too much taxes as it is,” Timura said.
Gillis called for a multi-use center with housing, adding that the land was too expense for just a parking lot.
“I would want to push it for affordable housing. We may have issues with getting building rights, but I still think we ought to do affordable housing.”
Watkins called for more public involvement.
“Let’s put this out there in the community and make the right choice instead of screwing it up again 20 years later,” Watkins said.
The third question involved whether the candidates agree there is dissension involving planning, permitting and interpretation of village code and how to address that problem.
Pinder said the council is currently working to fix the issue, stating that Village Manager Ted Yates and Planning Director Dan Guilizio are spearheading the effort.
“They are working on this issue as we speak,” he said.
Miller said that there needs to be more coordination between the council and the public when projects are being planned so the public can learn more about those projects and better participate in the process.
Gregg said the current code is nearing the end of its natural life and that it was a different world when code was written in 2001 shortly after incorporation.
“It’s two years past what we called the ‘2020 plan,’ so (the Building Permit Allocation System) will be over in nine months. That should make things simpler, and a complete rewrite is in order,” he aid. He noted that work on rewriting the original language has already begun.
Barley said, “I listen to the planning director and one thing that really resonated with me is when he said, ‘I have too much power,’ and so we need to think about how we’re going to take that power and put it where it belongs.”
Bacheler said the dissension comes with too many vagaries in the code.
“There’s too many areas where you can make 14 different decisions on one subject. We need to give (Dan Guilizio) time to (fix that). He knows exactly what needs to be done to correct our code,” he said.
Jolin said, “When we streamline our code, it takes away the ambiguity of planning and allows citizens equitable treatment in the permitting process. Additionally, it takes away some of the power that council has, which would be a good thing.”
In Seat 4, Rosenthal said that Guilizio simply needs a larger staff to accomplish what he needs, with Borden arguing that 100% dissension was present.
“There are always going to be things that look good on paper, and then you can tweak them. There are many that the previous village managers knew about but chose not to do anything, and it didn’t happen. It needs to be a clear process and we need to go through and fix it,” she said.
Timura went a similar route, likening Islamorada to a land development company disguised as a municipality.
“I just wish there for financial repercussions for people that would tie up village assets to further their own purposes,” he said.
Gillis called for a reworking of planning language.
“There are conflicts within it, and we need to find them and work through them, and make it clear and simple,” she said.
Watkins said he planning department needs more support.
“It needs support from inside the village, and it needs more support from our community, and if we can all get on the same track, we can actually complete some things,” he said.
For Seat 5, Webb said, “Obviously there are deficiencies in our planning and in our code enforcement. (Guilizio) knows what he needs to do, and it would help if we can keep him in the position for more than six months. I think he’d do a great job,” he said.
“We need to revamp the system. What’s good for one person is good for everybody. There is a difference in who gets special treatment, and I think we all know that,” Mahoney said.
Raffanello said, “It almost looks like the planning code was intentionally vague. A lot of people have taken advantage of it already over the years, ladies and gentlemen. We need to do something with it to bring it back up to snuff and apply it evenly.”
For the fourth question, candidates were asked to list the two most pressing environmental issues and how they would go about them for the betterment of the community.
Pinder listed sea-level rise and stormwater impacts on nearshore waters, noting that Monroe County recently spent $9 billion in an effort to continue stymying the issue. Miller said that limited resources and the quality and quantity of water are top concerns.
In the Seat 2 race, Barley said the marine and terrestrial environments were the most important considerations.
“We need fresh water and we need it flowing,” she said, referring to state and federal Everglades restoration efforts to bring more water to Florida Bay.
Gregg said that water quality and sea-level rise were his two top issues.
At Seat 3, Bacheler also said water quality and sea-level rise were his two main concerns, with Jolin stating water quality and Everglades restoration.
Rosenthal also noted the importance of Everglades restoration and showed special concern for relying on the Florida City aquifer for drinking water. “That’s not going to last forever,” he said.
Borden pointed to what she characterized as a lack of “real recycling,” while also pointing out dismal water quality, with Gillis focusing on protection of habitat both on land and at sea.
“We just have to keep working on the code and enforce the protection of sensitive lands,” Gillis said.
Timura stated human greed and indifference. Greed goes without saying, he said, and indifference means that people have been too busy with their daily lives to focus on the environmental issues at stake.
“It’s time to make some positive steps so we can move forward,” he said.
Watkins proposes to expand the swim zones and no wake zones further to deter boats traveling at high rates of speed while also (hopefully) working to fix the flooding crisis.
For Seat 5, Webb noted the impact of agricultural practices on the mainland and how the Florida Bay and Keys have to to bear those repercussions, but noted that with 10% of Florida’s GDP coming from agricultural, the state may not be willing to take on agricultural interests.
“We need to focus on banding together with other municipalities to get the state Legislature to (implement) more sustainable agricultural practices,” he said.
Mahoney noted the quality of water surrounding the bay, and its negative impact from pollution on reefs, noting the effects she’s seen since living in the Florida Keys as a child.
“We need to take a closer look and protect the little bit that we can hopefully salvage,” she said.
Raffanello pointed to development and mismanagement of water.
“Those are the most pressing because it affects everything that we do. If we keep building up and out, we are not going to be able to service this,” he said.