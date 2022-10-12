ISLAMORADA — Last week’s Village Council Candidate Forum, hosted by the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce, featured candidates fielding 17 questions from a moderator in a precursor to the Nov. 8 election that will see a battle for all five council seats.

For Seat 1, incumbent Buddy Pinder will face challenger Suzanne Miller. Incumbent Mark Gregg will take on Mary Barley to determine Seat 2. Incumbent Pete Bacheler faces Elizabeth Jolin in an effort to retain Seat 3. Incumbent Henry Rosenthal will have to fend off several opponents to retain Seat 4, which includes challengers Angel Borden, Deb Gillis, John Timura and Casey Watkins. Incumbent David Webb will face off against Sharon Mahoney and Tom Raffanello for the fifth and final seat.

lee.wardlaw@keysnews.com